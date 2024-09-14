I-Cubs Match Longest Streak of Season with Fourth Straight Win Against Bats
September 14, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (65-78) defeated the Louisville Bats (63-79), 7-2, Saturday night at Principal Park, ending the night with seven unanswered runs to earn their fourth straight win.
Louisville got on the board first with two in the first courtesy of back-to-back RBI doubles from Levi Jordan and Edwin Rios, but those would be the only runs for the visitors.
Iowa's seven runs came quickly after, as the hosts put three on the board in the third and four more up in the fourth.
In the third, Kevin Alcantara and Matt Mervis tallied RBI singles, and Trayce Thompson drove in the other run with a sacrifice fly.
An inning later, Moises Ballesteros plated two with a single, then Matt Shaw sent his sixth I-Cubs homer 395 feet over the left field wall. The two-run shot was his 20th of the year between Iowa and Double-A Tennessee.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Four games ties Iowa's longest winning streak of the season
- The I-Cubs bullpen held the bats scoreless for the second straight night and third time in the last four games
- Starter Riley Thompson earned the victory and threw a season-high107 pitches over five innings
Iowa will play against Louisville on Sunday for the finale of a six-game series and the final home game of the 2024 season, with first pitch slated for 1:08 p.m. CT at Principal Park. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
##CUBS##
