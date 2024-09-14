Knights Split Doubleheader with 'Shrimp on Saturday

September 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights split Saturday's day/night doubleheader against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte, NC. The Knights earned a commanding 10-0 win in game one on Saturday, then dropped game two by a score of 2-0.

In the first game, the Knights got off to a quick start thanks to a big five-run first inning. The first frame was highlighted by RBI singles from Tim Elko and Carlos Pérez. It was a solid day at the plate for Pérez, who had two hits and three RBI for the Knights in the first game of the day/night doubleheader.

Charlotte center fielder Rafael Ortega led the way with his 11th home run of the season. His two-run blast came in the third inning of game one. He reached base three times in the game.

Chicago White Sox RHP Michael Soroka (3-0, 0.00) continued his rehab assignment and notched the win in game one. He tossed two shutout innings in relief of RHP Touki Toussaint, who started and threw four shutout frames. Toussaint fanned seven batters in his outing.

In game two, the Knights and 'Shrimp battled through five scoreless innings. In the top of the sixth frame, Jacksonville third baseman Deyvison De Los Santos singled home two runs off Charlotte RHP Aaron McGarity (8-5, 2.90), which proved to be the difference. Offensively, the Knights and Jumbo Shrimp tallied just four hits apiece in game two.

Charlotte LHP Shane Murphy, who was promoted before the game, started game two and was sharp. He allowed just one hit over three shutout innings.

The Knights will now have back-to-back off days on Sunday and Monday before opening a six-game road series against the Syracuse Mets (Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets) from Syracuse, NY on Tuesday. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for game one beginning at 6:30 p.m. online at www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday night.

