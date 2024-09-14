Bats' Offense Stagnant in 7-2 Loss

DES MOINES, Iowa - An early lead didn't last long for the Louisville Bats on Saturday night, as they couldn't keep the Iowa Cubs off the board in the middle innings in a 7-2 loss at Principal Park in the fifth game of their six-game series.

Four the third straight game, the Bats was able to break through in their first turn at the plate. Just added to the Louisville roster earlier in the day on a Major League rehab assignment, Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Martini reached with a one-out walk in the first. Levi Jordan than crushed his 20th double of the season off the wall in left, giving Martini the chance to come all the way around and score the first run of the night. Edwin Rios then hit a deep fly ball that one-hopped the wall in right for a double of his own, bringing home Jordan for a 2-0 Louisville lead.

Bats righty Casey Kelly made quick work of the Cubs in the first two innings, but the third would be the beginning of his undoing. Three straight singles got Iowa a run, capped by Kevin Alcantara's RBI single to left. Three hitters, later, Matt Mervis tied the game with a single to right, and Trayce Thompson put the Cubs in front with a sacrifice fly before Kelly got out of the inning.

An inning later, Iowa put the game out of reach with a two-out rally. Moises Ballesteros made it 5-2 with an RBI single and Matt Shaw delivered the crushing blow, a two-run blast to left to increase the lead to 7-2 Cubs. The fourth inning was Kelly's (L, 0-1) last. He suffered his first loss as a Bat after giving up seven runs, six earned, on eight hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

The first inning runs from the Bats would be all the offense they could muster. Cubs starter Riley Thompson (W, 6-4) earned the win after giving up two runs on five hits, walking four and striking out three. Hayden Wesneski, Colten Brewer, Jimmy Herget, and Eduarniel Nunez each pitched a clean relief inning to finish the win for the home team.

In long relief for the Bats, Randy Wynne was stellar, firing four scoreless innings while allowing only one hit and striking out two to save the rest of the Louisville bullpen. On the offensive end, Davis Wendzel was the only bat to record more than one hit, going 2-for-3 with a pair of singles.

The Bats (63-79, 25-43 second half) play their final road game of the season against the Cubs (65-78, 31-37 second half) on Sunday afternoon. First pitch at Principal Park is scheduled for 2:08 p.m. Nick Curran will be on the call for 1450/96.1 WXVW.

