September 14 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville Bats

September 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (64-78) vs. LOUISVILLE BATS (63-78)

Saturday, September 14 - 6:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Riley Thompson (5-4, 6.45) vs. RHP Casey Kelly (4-4, 4.40)

TONIGHT'S GAME : The Iowa Cubs and Louisville Bats play the fifth of a six-game series tonight at Principal Park...it marks the final home series of the 2024 season for the I-Cubs...right-hander Riley Thompson is scheduled to make his 33rd outing and his 14th start...Thompson has gone 2-3 with a 4.45 ERA (30 ER in 60.2 IP) as a starter...right-hander Casey Kelly is slated to start for Louisville tonight...Kelly has pitched in 28 Major League games going 2-11 with a 5.44 ERA (55 ER in 91.0 IP).

COMEBACK KIDS : Despite trailing 4-1 in the third inning, the Iowa Cubs scored a 6-4 win over the Louisville Bats last night... Ed Howard, Moises Ballesteros and Reivaj García each had three hits for the I-Cubs with Howard adding three RBI... Trey Supak made the start and allowed four runs on six hits across 5.0 innings in a no decision... Julian Merryweather, Lucas Luetge, Frankie Scalzo Jr. and Daniel Palencia each tossed a scoreless inning in relief.

HOMER HAPPY : The I-Cubs hit three home runs Thursday night including one from Matt Shaw, Matt Mervis and Reivaj García ...it marked García's first home run at the Triple-A level...Mervis tallied his 52nd career home run with Iowa and his 37th since the beginning of 2023, which is tied for 10th-most in the International League.

THROWING HEAT : Last night, Daniel Palencia threw four pitches over 100 MPH in 1.0 scoreless inning in which he earned his fifth save...he has thrown the second-most pitches over 100 MPH (115) in the minor leagues this year trailing leader Zach Maxwell (133).

EXTRA, EXTRA : Iowa improved to 8-6 in extra-innings this season in their win Thursday night...it marked the fifth time Iowa has played at least 11 innings...the I-Cubs have played more than 11 just once in a 4-3 loss at Omaha in which they played 12 frames.

VS. LOUISVILLE : Iowa and Louisville are matching up in a six-game series for the third time this season...the I-Cubs have gone 10-6 against the Bats including a series win from April 16-21 at Principal Park (4-2) and a series split at Louisville from May 28-June 2.

WELCOME, ED : Infielder and Chicago native Ed Howard tallied his first multihit game at the Triple-A level last night and his first double as he went 2-for-4... Howard added three RBI which was his highest total since he also had three on Aug. 22, 2023 vs. Cedar Rapids with Advanced-A South Bend...Ed was selected by the Cubs in the first round of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft (16th overall) out of Mount Carmel High School in Chicago, just 14 miles south of Wrigley Field.

STRUMPF ON BASE : Infielder Chase Strumpf has reached base in 15 straight games dating back to Aug. 28...during the streak, Strumpf is batting .294 (13- for-46) with four extra-base hits...it is tied for eighth-longest active streak in the International League and is Strumpf's second-longest of the season following a 16-game run from June 21-July 11.

BRIGHTER DAYS : After recording the longest losing streak of the season from July 23-Aug. 1 (nine games), Iowa has gone 21-16 in their last 37 games dating back to Aug. 2...the I-Cubs last five series have been a split with First Half Champions Omaha (Kansas City) and Columbus (Cleveland) and a win over Toledo (Detroit) and Memphis (St. Louis) and a series loss at St. Paul in which they won two of the six games.

ALL THE SMALL THINGS : Iowa improved to 28-21 in one-run games this season with their 5-4 win Thursday night...the I-Cubs have played the third-most one-run games in the International League, trailing Jacksonville (Miami) and Louisville (Cincinnati) who have each played 51 such games.

UPHILL : Outfielder Darius Hill went 0-for-2 in Thursday night's win to snap his hit streak at 10 games in which he batted .366 (15-for-41) with six extra-base hits and five multi-hit efforts...it is tied for longest such streak by an I-Cub this season along with Cole Roederer from June 20-July 1 and is tied for Darius' longest streak since he hit in 11 straight from Aug. 11-24, 2022.

