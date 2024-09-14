RailRiders Shut Down, Nearly Shut out Lehigh Valley

September 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 10-1 Saturday at PNC Field. Three home runs and 13 hits from RailRiders batters and eighth scoreless frames from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitchers shut down the IronPigs.

For the second consecutive game, Scott Kingery led off with a solo home run to give Lehigh Valley a 1-0 edge in the first.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took the lead in the bottom of the frame. After Caleb Durbin singled and Yankees #16 Prospect Jorbit Vivas walked, a double steal throwing error plated Durbin to tie the contest. Oswald Peraza put the RailRiders in front with a single to score Vivas, making it 2-1.

A solo blast from Ben Rice extended the RailRiders' lead in the third. His seventh homer of the year went 412 feet to center, giving Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 3-1 advantage.

Lehigh Valley loaded the bases in the fourth, but RailRiders starting pitcher Edgar Barclay ended the threat, striking out Kingery to finish the inning.

The RailRiders went ahead four runs in the fourth. With two outs, Peraza blooped a single to left, scoring Jones and Vivas to make it 5-1.

For the second time in the game, Rice went yard, sending a bomb 406 feet to center, scoring Peraza for a 7-1 lead in the sixth. Rice went 3-for-3 with a pair of walks, three runs and three RBIs.

A sacrifice fly from Durbin plated Jones in the seventh to put the RailRiders up 8-1.

In the eighth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hit their third home run when Taylor Trammell blasted a two-run shot 419 feet to right, scoring Rice to go ahead nine scores. Trammell's 18thhomer of the year tied him for the team lead, matching former RailRider Jose Rojas.

RailRiders starting pitcher Edgar Barclay pitched 4.0 innings, allowing one run on four hits. Joey Gerber (W, 1-1) tossed 2.0 innings, giving up two hits in the win. Yankees #18 Prospect Clayton Beeter worked a pair of scoreless frames out of the bullpen, retiring Phillies Rehabbers Alec Bohm and Edmundo Sosa in the seventh and leaving an IronPig on base in the eighth. Seth Johnson (L, 2-1) threw 4.0 innings, surrendering five runs on eight hits.

The RailRiders conclude their final homestand of the year on Sunday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre left-hander Josh Maciejewski will face Lehigh Valley's Kyle Tyler. The first pitch is slated for 1:05 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

