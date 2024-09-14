SWB Game Notes - September 14

September 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (31-34, 65-73) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (39-28, 82-59)

Game 142 | Home Game 74 | PNC Field | Saturday, September 14, 2024 | First Pitch 4:05 PM

RHP Seth Johnson (2-0, 0.56) vs LHP Edgar Barclay (7-9, 6.13)

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE RECORD- The RailRiders set the single-season stolen base record in the International League with 224 steals, topping the mark of 223 set by Omaha last summer. They have reached 200 stolen bases for the first time in franchise history with an 83% success rate. This tops last year's franchise record of 174 swipes. Brandon Lockridge led in his tenure with 34 while Caleb Durbin has 26 and counting. Twenty-three players have had at least one.

ELEVENTH HEAVEN - The RailRiders have played in three contests that have gone into the 11th inning this season and they have won all of them. All of these games have occurred in the second half of the season and they have outscored opponents 15-5 in extras. The team holds a 6-3 record when the game goes tied into additional frames.

WALK-OFF HEROICS - After a 6-5 victory in the 11th inning, the RailRiders recorded their seventh walk-off win of the season. They are 1-1 in extras against the IronPigs.

A MAGIC MAN - Manager Shelley Duncan emptied the bench in an effort to take down Lehigh Valley last night. It worked, but he ran out of available hitters in the 11th inning. Scott Effross was slated in the order but Duncan pinch-hit for him with fellow arm Josh Maciejewski. Magic batted from the left side and struck out looking. It was the first time a pitcher batted for the RailRiders since Chance Adams did so since April 11, 2019.

LEADING OFF SWINGING - Scott Kingery of the IronPigs smacked a leadoff homer to begin the contest yesterday. The RailRiders have allowed five lead-off homers to their opponents this season with now the past three of them coming off the bats of Lehigh Valley. Weston Wilson homered off of Yoendrys Gómez on July 2 and Cal Stevenson got to Will Warren on July 6.

LOU LOOKING GOOD - Lou Trivino is finding it on the bump as his rehab assignment extends on. After allowing runs in his first three appearances, the righty has turned it around with three straight scoreless outings. He has now tossed 3.2 consecutive run-free innings.

POST-SEASON POSSIBILITY- The RailRiders sit in fourth as they are four and a half games back of Columbus in the International League. Worcester and Indianapolis are also in front of them. Lehigh Valley is ten games out of the leader as there are 8 games left to play.

WHO CAN GO?- The RailRiders active roster currently contains nine players that are also on the Yankees 40-man roster. There are four pitchers, including one starter. The team also features five position players who are eligible for a quick call-up, including #16 Jorbit Vivas. Oswald Peraza, Ben Rice, and Carlos Narvaez also remain on the big league 40-man.

