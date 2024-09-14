Stripers' Offense Out of Rhythm Again in 4-1 Loss to Buffalo
September 14, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA. - The Gwinnett Stripers (34-34) were once again stymied offensively by the Buffalo Bisons (30-37) in a 4-1 loss on Saturday night at Coolray Field. Gwinnett has lost four-straight games.
Decisive Plays: The Stripers scored first on an RBI sacrifice fly by Luke Williams in the third inning. The Bisons tied the game at 1-1 in the fourth inning. Buffalo took the lead for good with a three-run seventh inning which featured a two-run home run by Alan Roden.
Key Contributors: Justin Dean (2-for-3, R, 2B) scored the only run for Gwinnett while Williams (0-for-2, RBI) had the only RBI. For Buffalo, Roden (1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI) had his second home run of the series while Damiano Palmegiani added an RBI.
Noteworthy: The Stripers lost despite scoring first but are still 42-33 when doing so this season. Gwinnett stole three bases to push its season total to 203, extending the team record.
Next Game (Sunday, September 15): Gwinnett vs. Buffalo, 1:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. AJ Smith-Shawver (2-6, 4.92 ERA) will start for the Stripers opposed by TBD for Buffalo. It's E.R.A's Day at Coolray Field, as the Stripers will celebrate Swifties and pop music with friendship bracelets and an E.R.A's T-Shirt ticket pack for $30. It's also COUNTRY Financial Sunday Funday at Coolray Field, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases.
Stripers' Offense Out of Rhythm Again in 4-1 Loss to Buffalo
