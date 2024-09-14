Norfolk Wins Second Straight Extra Innings Game

September 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC --- The Norfolk Tides (65-78, 29-39) defeated the Durham Bulls (70-73, 34-34), 2-1, in 11 innings on Saturday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The win was their third straight and brings the season series against the Bulls to 10-10. Tomorrow's game at 1:05 p.m. will decide which team takes the series

It was another pitcher's duel in Durham, where this time Tides starter Carlos Tavera threw 5.0 innings of scoreless, no-hit baseball. He walked two batters while striking out seven.

Tavera would exit as the winning pitcher of record when the Tides scored their first run in the sixth. With Samuel Basallo on third base and Forrest Wall at first, Wall stole second and Basallo scored on the throw down to make it a 1-0 game.

Durham broke up the no-hitter in the seventh inning when Bob Seymour launched his 18th home run of the season. Neither team would score through the end of regulation and they went to extras tied 1-1.

Both teams wouldn't score in the 10th inning. In the 11th, Forrest Wall knocked an RBI groundball single up the middle and put the Tides up, 2-1. Nick Vespi came on in the bottom-half and closed out the victory.

