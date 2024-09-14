Red Wings End Six-Game Losing Streak

September 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

In a back-and-forth, exciting game that saw the lead change hands four times, the Rochester Red Wings snapped their six-game losing streak in Indianapolis, 8-6 in 12 innings. 3B Brady House laced three hits in six at-bats, DH Joey Meneses homered for the second time in the series, and CF Robert Hassell III reached base three times via a pair of doubles and a walk to pace the offense. On the mound, five Red Wings relievers combined to hold the Indians to no earned runs from the fifth inning on. This was Rochester's first 12-inning game on the road since April 7, 2022 at Toledo.

Following a scoreless opening inning, the Red Wings struck first thanks to Joey Meneses and his lead-off solo shot to left field. His eighth Triple-A homer of the year put Rochester up early, 1-0. 2B Jake Alu then singled to shortstop and wound up advancing to second via a stolen base. With two outs, Robert Hassel III doubled on a line drive to left, sending Alu around to score and up the lead to 2-0.

The next few innings consisted of some nice defensive plays on both sides. The Indians then began the bottom of the fifth with back-to-back singles courtesy of DH Seth Beer and 2B Liover Peguero. With two men on, RF Joshua Palacios stepped to the plate and launched a high fly ball over the center field wall, scoring Beer and Peguero. His third long ball of the year gave Indianapolis their first lead of the game, 3-2. With one out, a single from 1B Jake Lamb put another runner on. He then advanced to second via a wild pitch. CF Matt Gorski's single allowed Lamb to turn on the jets to score, furthering the lead to 4-2.

With some ground to cover, the Red Wings entered the sixth inning on a mission. Brady House sent a ground ball through the left side, which resulted in a double. Due to a wild pitch, he successfully reached third. Capitalizing on the next at bat, Meneses hit a sacrifice fly to left that saw him reach first base due to an error. House wheeled it home, as Meneses' second RBI of the night put Rochester within one, 4-3.

Rochester pitching held Indianapolis scoreless in the bottom half, and entered the top of the seventh still down by just one run. LF Andrew Pinckney opened the frame with a sharp line drive double to center, putting him in scoring position to tie the ball game. A groundout advanced Pinckney to third, where C Brad Lindsly then stepped to the plate to hit a sacrifice flyout to left. Pinckney tagged up from third to score, and tied the game at 4-4.

With one out in the top of the eighth, House singled on a line drive to center to earn his second hit of the night. Meneses then stepped up to the plate and singled to left, allowing House to reach third. Alu's force-out allowed House to reach home, breaking the tie and giving Rochester back the lead, 5-4.

Gorski opened the bottom-half of the eighth with a lead-off single that saw him reach third base due to a throwing error. LF Billy McKinney took advantage of the runner in scoring position, as his single to center allowed Gorski to score, evening it up at 5-5 after the scheduled nine innings of play.

After two scoreless innings to open up extras, the Red Wings opened the 12th with RF Stone Garrett starting on second. Back-to-back walks from Pinckney and Hassell III brought bases loaded with no outs. C C.J. Stubbs then stepped up to the plate and made it three-straight walks, scoring Garrett and breaking the tie to give Rochester a go-ahead 6-5 lead. PH Jack Dunn stepped in to bat as a pinch hitter and also walked, making it four in a row for the Red Wings. Pinckney advanced home to further the lead to 7-5. House then singled on a line drive to center, continuing domination in the inning for Rochester. Hassel III scored, upping the lead to 8-5 before the Indians attempted to tie or walk it off in the bottom half.

Attempting to come back from Rochester's three run effort, the Indians started off strong in the bottom-half of the twelfth that saw Andrés Alvarez score from second, thanks to a double from Malcom Nuñez. The score was now 8-6, however Indianapolis' comeback efforts were halted there, as the Red Wings held on to win.

RHP Brad Lord earned the nod for Rochester, starting his 11th game of the season. In 4.0 innings pitched, the 24-year-old allowed three runs across six hits, while walking three and tossing five strikeouts in the process. Entering in relief came RHP Michael Rucker. In his third outing with the Red Wings, he gave up only one run on two hits, no walks, and tossed a strikeout in 1.0 innings pitched. Next up was RHP Orlando Ribalta, who in 1.0 innings pitched, allowed one walk and two hits, but did not give up a run. RHP Rico Garcia then came in to throw 2.0 innings of strong relief, allowing one run across two hits, no walks, and two strikeouts. RHP Jordan Weems ended the scheduled nine innings with a strong showing. In 1.0 innings, he gave up just one hit with no runs allowed to keep Indianapolis from walking it off. RHP Amos Willingham was outstanding in relief to open up extras. In 2.0 scoreless innings, he allowed no hits, tossed two strikeouts and gave up three walks, two of which were intentional. RHP Ty Tice closed out the game allowing just one hit and earned run, while striking out the last batter.

The Diamond Pro Player of the Game goes to DH Joey Meneses. The Mexico native finished the game 2-for-5 with his eighth Triple-A home run of the season, a sacrifice fly, two RBI and a run scored. Through the first five games of the series, Meneses has collected seven extra-base hits (2 HR, 5 2B) and turned in four multi-hit performances.

Rochester will conclude their final away series of the 2024 campaign in Indianapolis Sunday afternoon. RHP Jackson Rutledge will take the ball for Rochester against Indians RHP Mike Burrows. The first pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.

Find the box score attached here.

