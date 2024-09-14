Tides Beat Bulls in Extras Again, 2-1 in 11

September 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham, NC - Forrest Wall singled home Daniel Johnson to lead off the 11th inning as the Norfolk Tides beat the Durham Bulls 2-1 before 9,115 fans at the DBAP on Saturday night.

The Tides (29-39) beat the Bulls (34-34) for the third straight game and second consecutive night in extra innings.

Wall's single brought Johnson home on Enmanuel Mejia's (L, 7-5) first pitch.

Norfolk took a 1-0 lead against Logan Workman in the sixth, stealing a run with two outs. Forrest Wall broke for second base, drawing a throw, then Samuel Basallo sprinted home for the lead.

Bob Seymour drilled a home run against Tides reliever Justin Armbruester (W, 5-10) to tie the game with two outs in the seventh, which was Durham's first hit of the game.

Workman worked six innings, yielding just the one run while striking out six.

Carlos Tavera threw five no-hit innings for the Tides during his start, whiffing seven.

The 2024 home finale is slated for 1:05 PM ET on Sunday.

