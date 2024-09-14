Sounds Doubleheader with Memphis Canceled Due to Inclement Weather

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds and Memphis Redbirds' scheduled doubleheader for Saturday, September 14 has been canceled due to inclement weather. The games will not be made up.

Fans with a ticket to Saturday's games can exchange it for tomorrow's 6:05 p.m. contest or any March-April 2025 Nashville Sounds game at First Horizon Park, based on availability. Please contact the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office for further information.

Tomorrow's game will be a nine-inning contest and start at 6:05 p.m.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2025 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

