Bichette's RBI Base Hit the Difference in Bisons' 4-1 Win over Gwinnett

September 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - Three straight two out runs in the top of the seventh inning, led by Bo Bichette's RBI double, helped the Buffalo Bisons defeat the Gwinnett Stripers 4-1 on Saturday night at Coolray Field for their fourth straight win of the series.

The Stripers were able to score first, recording a run in the bottom of the third inning for a 1-0 lead over the Bisons. Justin Dean was credited with a one out double and scored two batters later. Dean stole third base and scored when Luke Williams hit a sacrifice fly to right field.

However, Buffalo answered right back in the top of the fourth inning to even the score at one. Josh Kasevich's second hit of the game with a one out double to left center field. The first year Triple-A infielder scored on a Damiano Palmegiani groundout with the bases loaded. Palmegiani's 64th RBI of the season tied the game 1-1 after three and a half innings.

Trenton Wallace started for the Bisons, making his eighth Triple-A start. The left hander pitched five innings, allowing just one base hit and three walks while striking out three batters as well. Luis Quinones took over on the mound for Wallace in the bottom of the sixth inning for Buffalo. Quinones was one of four right handers to come out of the bullpen.

The Bisons would take their first lead of the night with a pair of two out base hits in the top of the seventh inning. Steward Berroa's two out single ended Tyler Matzek's relief appearance. However, Berroa scored on a Bichette RBI double to left center field for a 2-1 Bisons advantage.

Alan Roden hit a two-run home run one batter later to extend the Bisons lead to 4-1 over Gwinnett. The home run was Roden's ninth of the season and second of the series against the Stripers. Orelvis Martinez added a fourth straight two out hit but did not score in the top of the seventh.

Braydon Fisher allowed a base hit in his inning of relief but kept the Stripers from scoring. Hayden Juenger made his 52nd outing of the year with an inning of scoreless relief as well. Hagen Danner recorded the final three outs for his team-best seventh save of the season. Quinones was credited with the win, moving the right hander to 11-0 on the season.

The road schedule concludes on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field. Jake Bloss is slated to start for the Bisons, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

