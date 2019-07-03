Rainiers Fall in Extras, Swept by Bees in Doubleheader

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers fell in both games of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Salt Lake Bees at Cheney Stadium, falling 9-1 in the early contest along with an extra inning 6-5 defeat in game two.

Southpaw Anthony Misiewicz (3-5) made the start for the Rainiers in game one and surrendered three runs with six strikeouts across five innings. Misiewicz got through the first four innings with just one baserunner allowed.

Tacoma was held hitless until the bottom of the fifth when Kristopher Negron led off the inning with a bunt single. In the bottom of the seventh, third baseman Tim Lopes lifted an RBI triple that scored right-fielder Ian Miller for Tacoma's (41-44) only run of the game.

In the later contest, Shed Long singled home Ian Miller for the first run of the contest in the home half of the first. Two batters later, Jake Fraley launched a three-run home run to push the lead to 4-0.

After allowing Salt Lake (37-47) to narrow the deficit to one, Kelby Tomlinson lined a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Jordan Pacheco, maintaining the Tacoma lead, 5-3.

Right-hander Erik Swanson took the mound for Tacoma in game two and allowed two runs across 2 2/3 frames before handing the ball over to David McKay in the bottom of the third. The right-hander struck out seven and walked one in 2 2/3 innings, making it his longest relief outing of the season.

Salt Lake evened the score in the top of the seventh with two runs, sending the game to extras.

Reggie McClain (3-2) was charged with two unearned runs, one in the other and the other being the game-winning in the 10th, as the Bees pushed across their automatic runner in each frame.

In the eighth, right fielder Jaycob Brugman came through with a run-scoring single to tie the game, 6-6.

Tacoma put the tying and winning runs on in the bottom of the 10th, but a hard lineout from Brugman ended the game.

The Rainiers will host the Bees in the homestand finale on Wednesday at Cheney Stadium for Tacoma's annual July 3rd game, followed by postgame fireworks. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. PDT as southpaw Jon Niese (4-2, 4.55) takes the hill to face Salt Lake lefty Patrick Sandoval (3-4, 7.05). Mike Curto will have full coverage of on South Sound Talk 850 with audio streaming available on the Tacoma Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.

