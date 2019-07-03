Cron's Two Homers Not Enough in 8-7 Loss

Las Vegas, Nevada - The Reno Aces dropped penultimate game of the road trip tonight in Las Vegas by a score of 8-7. Braden Shipley made his 11th start of the season but got just five outs while allowing four runs on five hits. The loss brings the University of Nevada alum to an overall record of 3-3 in 2019. Kevin Cron was one of the few bright spots for the Aces offense tonight. The 2019 Pacific Coast League All-Star hit his league-leading 28th and 29th home runs and drove in his league-best 77th, 78th, 79th and 80th RBI. It is the 5th time this season Cron had multiple homers in the same game. His last came on June 24th. Reno enters tomorrow night's contest with a record of 37-47 and will return to Northern Nevada on the Fourth of July to take on the San Francisco Giants Triple-A affiliate, the Sacramento River Cats.

Top Performers - Reno

Braden Shipley (1.2 IP, 4 ER, 5 H)

Kevin Cron (3-for-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI)

Yasmany Tomas (2-for-5)

Top Performers - Las Vegas

Seth Brown (3-for-3, 3 R, BB)

Ben Taylor (2-for-3, 2 RBI)

Jesus Luzardo (4.0 IP, 2 H, 5 K)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Wednesday July 3 Las Vegas Aviators RHP Ben Lively vs. TBD 7:05 p.m. KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

Aces Influence: The Arizona Diamondbacks had a strong Aces presence in tonight's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Right-hander Taylor Clarke (40 career games with Reno) got the start for Arizona. Clarke went 3.1 innings and allowed three runs on five hits. Southpaw Alex Young (40 career games with Reno) came on for Clarke in the fourth. Young went 2.1 innings in his second Major League game and did not allow a hit. Other former Aces appearances included Ketel Marte (2017), Jake Lamb ('14, '15 & 19) and Nick Ahmed ('14 & 2017).

Home Run Derby: Kevin Cron belted his league-leading 28th and 29th home runs tonight. Cron will participate in the 2019 Jarritos Triple-A All-Star Home Run Derby in El Paso, Texas. The Derby will take place on Monday, July 8 at Southwest University Park, home of the El Paso Chihuahuas. He will be joined by teammate Yasmany Tomas who has 22 homers this season. Tonight was the 5th time this season Cron has hit multiple homers in a single game.

International Potential: According to an article written by Jesse Sanchez (Twitter: @JesseSanchezMLB), "the D-backs are close to adding one of the most intriguing prospects on the international market to their system. According to industry sources, the D-backs have agreed to a deal worth $1 million with outfielder Franyel Baez of the Dominican Republic. The team is also targeting shortstop Ronny Polanco."

