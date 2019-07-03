Vegas Stuns Reno with Final Frame Comeback

July 3, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





Las Vegas, NV. - For the fourth time in four nights, the Aces were on the wrong side of a one run ballgame. Las Vegas took the series finale 3-2 over Reno thanks to a ninth inning comeback. The Aces led 2-1 in the final frame courtesy of a solo home run from Caleb Joseph and an RBI-double off the bat of Yasmany Tomas. However, the Aviators' offense was able to get to Jimmie Sherfy in the ninth. Outfielder Dustin Fowler worked a one-out walk and Jorge Mateo doubled him home the very next batter to tie the game. With one out in the inning, the Aces loaded the bases in hopes for a double play. They got infielder Sheldon Neuse to pop up to bring it to two outs. Sherfy could not get out of the jam as Beau Taylor earned a walk to bring in the winning run for Vegas. It is Sherfy's second blown save of the season. Join us tomorrow at Greater Nevada Field for some Independence Day Baseball slated to begin at 6:35 p.m. with right-hander Riley Smith on the mound.

Top Performers - Reno

Caleb Joseph (1-for-3, HR)

Yasmany Tomas (1-for-3, 2B, RBI)

Stefan Crichton (2.0 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 4 K)

Top Performers - Las Vegas

Corban Joseph (1-for-2, 2B)

Nick Martini (2-for-3, HR)

Jake Buchanan (7.0, 5 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 7 K)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Thursday July 4 Sacramento River Cats RHP Riley Smith vs. RHP Yoanys Quiala 7:05 p.m. KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

Brotherly Love: Brothers Caleb Joseph and Corban Joseph faced off tonight in Las Vegas. Both had solid games, the Aces backstop went 1-for-3 with a home run. Little brother and infielder, Corban Joseph went 1-for-2 with a double and two walks. Caleb, 33, was drafted in the seventh round of the 2008 MLB draft by the Baltimore Orioles out of Lipscomb University and has spent 415 games in the big leagues. Corban, 30, was drafted out of Franklin High School in Tennessee in the fourth round by the New York Yankees also in 2008. Corban has spent 16 games in the big leagues with the Yankees and Baltimore Orioles. Corban leads the Pacific Coast League in average with a .391 mark over 268 at-bats.

One Run Games: After tonight's loss, the Aces are now 12-11 in one run ballgames this season. The club was 19-15 in 2018.

4th of July: Join us tomorrow for the Atlantis Independence Day Celebration at Greater Nevada Field presented by KTVN 2 News & KBUL. Join us after for the Biggest Little Fireworks show! Can't make it Thursday? Look for the $40 Party Package for the 5th or 6th. Your ticket includes seating in the Coors Light Party Zone, a 2 Hour Buffet with Non-Alcoholic Drinks, an Aces Hawaiian Shirt and Post-Game Fireworks. Saturday the 6th we will take you to Margaritaville presented by Washoe County Human Services and Reno News & Review.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.