Franco backs River Cats' win with strong showing
July 3, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release
West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats (44-41) took four of five from the Albuquerque Isotopes (35-51), capping it off with a 1-0 shutout on Independence Eve.
After opener Sam Selman struck out two in a scoreless first, right-hander Enderson Franco entered the game and proceeded to toss six scoreless innings with four strikeouts. The staff, comprised of four pitchers, allowed just eight baserunners the entire night and kept the Isotopes off the board for Sacramento's fourth shutout of the season.
The lone run came off the bat of outfielder Steven Duggar, whose solo shot in the third was his first Triple-A home run of the season. He's hit safely in each of his four games since joining the club, though tonight's was the first not part of a major-league rehab assignment. He was reinstated from the Injured List on Wednesday but subsequently optioned to Sacramento.
The River Cats will head up Interstate 80 to Reno and face the Aces for four games before hitting the All-Star break. Taking the ball in game one will be right-hander Yoanys Quiala (4-4, 5.34) and he'll be squaring off with fellow righty Riley Smith (1-0, 12.71). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, on Money 105.5 FM.
Additional Notes
- The River Cats have had two 1-0 victories in 2019 in which their winning run was a solo homer. Their first came on May 31 at home against Las Vegas when outfielder Mike Gerber's homer was the difference. Prior to this season, this feat had not happened since 2015 when Adam Duvall won the game for Sacramento against Salt Lake.
- As expected with games featuring only one run, Wednesday night's near-sellout crowd saw the shortest game of the 2019 season for the River Cats, besting the previous fastest by three minutes.
***
The Sacramento River Cats are the Triple-A affiliate of the three-time World Champion -San Francisco Giants. The team plays at Raley Field in West Sacramento, consistently voted one of the top ballparks in America. Season Tickets, Mini-Plans, and Flex Plans can be purchased for the River Cats' 20th season by calling the River Cats Ticket Hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487). The only place to guarantee official River Cats tickets is at www.rivercats.com. For information on other events at Raley Field, visit www.raleyfield.com.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from July 3, 2019
- Vegas Stuns Reno with Final Frame Comeback - Reno Aces
- Gettys' Blast the Big Hit in Chihuahuas' Win - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Franco backs River Cats' win with strong showing - Sacramento River Cats
- Freeland Brilliant, But Bats Fall Silent in 1-0 Shutout - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Chihuahuas bark up 8-4 win against Grizzlies - Fresno Grizzlies
- Round Rock Storms Back to Top Omaha in 9-8 Walkoff Victory - Round Rock Express
- Sounds Blare with 12-Run Inning - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- 12-Run Inning Lifts Sounds Past Dodgers - Nashville Sounds
- Sellout Crowd Celebrates Independence Day at AutoZone Park - Memphis Redbirds
- Berm Seating for Tomorrow's Independence Day Game on Sale Now - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Iowa Captures Series in San Antonio - Iowa Cubs
- Missions Fall to Cubs, Drop Five Game Series - San Antonio Missions
- Garcia Selected by Chicago - Iowa Cubs
- Salt Lake Bees Host July 4th Weekend Series - Salt Lake Bees
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (37-47) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (34-49) - Nashville Sounds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - July 3, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Iowa Cubs - San Antonio Missions
- Aviators' Franklin Barreto Named PCL Player of the Month - Las Vegas Aviators
- Baby Cakes' Diaz, Harrison to Play in Futures Game - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Storm Chasers Homestand Highlights: July 4-7 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (35-50) vs New Orleans Baby Cakes (46-39) - Memphis Redbirds
- Bees Sweep Tacoma Twinbill - Salt Lake Bees
- Barreto Announced as Pacific Coast League Player of the Month for June - PCL
- I-Cubs to Host 11th Annual Naturalization Ceremony on Independence Day - Iowa Cubs
- Baseball Hall of Fame Catcher Johnny Bench Joins Grassroots Baseball Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Rainiers Fall in Extras, Swept by Bees in Doubleheader - Tacoma Rainiers
- Coming Through in the Clutch Once Again - San Antonio Missions
- Reyes De Plata Keep Rolling, Hold off Reno 8-7 - Las Vegas Aviators
- Express Finish Ahead of Chasers in Extras 7-6 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Cron's Two Homers Not Enough in 8-7 Loss - Reno Aces
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.