Gettys' Blast the Big Hit in Chihuahuas' Win
July 3, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 4-3 in the second inning Wednesday before scoring five unanswered runs to come back and beat the Fresno Grizzlies 8-4. Michael Gettys' three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth, his team-leading 21st homer of the season, provided late insurance for El Paso.
San Diego Padres outfielder Travis Jankowski reached base three times and stole a base in his second MLB injury rehab game. Kazuhisa Makita struck out five in three scoreless relief innings in his first Triple-A game of the season. The Chihuahuas bullpen has allowed only one earned run in their last 13 outings.
The Chihuahuas won two of the five games against Fresno and five of the nine games on their homestand. The Chihuahuas have hit 182 home runs this season, the highest single-season total in team history.
Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/grizzlies-vs-chihuahuas/2019/07/03/579461#game_state=final,game_tab=,game=579461
Team Records: Fresno (44-42), El Paso (52-33)
Next Game: Thursday, 6:35 pm at Smith's Ballpark. El Paso LHP Jerry Keel (6-2, 6.42) vs. Salt Lake LHP Dillon Peters (2-1, 4.89). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
