Express Finish Ahead of Chasers in Extras 7-6

July 3, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release





Omaha struck first when C Nick Dini (1-4, 2 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI) blasted a two-run line drive over the fence in left field. RF Brett Phillips (2-3, 1 R, 2 H, 2 RBI) came up later that inning to hit an opposite field solo shot for his 10th this season. Taylor Jones (2-5, 2 R, 2 H, 2 HR, 4 RBI) knocked in Round Rock's first run in the bottom of the fourth. CF Drew Ferguson (1-4, 0 R, 1 H, 1 RBI) tied the game in the bottom of the 8th with a shot to left field. Phillips' second RBI of the game came in extra innings in the form of a go-ahead sacrifice fly that drove in Dini. O'Hearn also lashed an RBI sac fly in the tenth to push the Chasers past the Express by two runs late. But Omaha's lead quickly vanished with a three-run walk-off long ball by Jones.

Eric Skoglund (6.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K) started for Omaha and pitched six innings, allowing 3 runs. Josh Staumont (1.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER 1 BB, 1 K), Richard Lovelady (1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 K) and Andres Machado (0.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER 1 BB), came in as relievers. Machado eventually suffered the loss. For Round Rock, the majority of the pitching load was on Kent Emanuel (5.1 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K) who kept the Chasers at bay, allowing no runs in more than five innings of work in relief, though it was Felipe Paulino (1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB) who notched the eventual win.

The two teams face off for the fifth and final game of the series on Wednesday evening with the first pitch at 7:05pm CST.

Omaha returns to Werner Park on Thursday July 4 to start a four-game set with the Nashville Sounds, with that night's series opener featuring the "Biggest Fireworks in the Omaha Metro" as part of the 51st Annual First National Bank Independence Fireworks Spectacular. First pitch of the series opener is scheduled for 7:05pm CT.

Tickets for that game and all remaining Storm Chasers home contests can be purchased online at www.omahastormchasers.com, or by calling the Werner Park Ticket Office from noon until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at (402) 738-5100.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.