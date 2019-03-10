Railers Run out of Steam in 2-0 Home Loss to the Stingrays

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers HC (28-23-5-4, 65pts) had their season high five game win streak come to an end after a 2-0 loss to the visiting South Carolina Stingrays (28-28-5-0,61pts) in front of 3,535 fans at the DCU Center on Sunday afternoon. With the loss, the Railers are now three points behind the Manchester Monarchs for the 4th spot in the North Division. The Railers are back in action in Manchester, NH vs. the Monarchs on Friday at 7pm.

Blake Wojtala made 23 saves in net in his professional start but the Railers were unable to generate any offense as Stingrays goaltender Parker Milner made 33 saves for his first shutout of the season. Ryker Killins and Tad Kozun scored goals for the Stingrays as Worcester fell to 0-3-0-0 all-time vs. South Carolina all-time.

Yanick Turcotte (15thFM) dropped the mitts with former NHL tough guy Josh Gratton at 1:39 of the first period for a terrific fight to get both teams going early in the hockey game. South Carolina would net the only goal as rookie defenseman Ryker Killins (1st) scored his first professional goal with a shot from on top of the right circle that went off a Worcester body in front of the net and past netminder Blake Wajtala at 9:22. South Carolina held a 12-10 shot advantage through 20 minutes as the Railers trailed 1-0.

Both teams had great chances in the second period by goaltenders Blake Wojtala and Parker Milner held their own in the middle frame. Yanick Turcotte hit the crossbar with about five minutes left as South Carolina headed into the locker room up 1-0 despite the Railers holding a 21-18 shot advantage.

Tad Kozun sent a one-timer into the net from 30 feet at 12:48 of the third period to put South Carolina ahead 2-0. Worcester would put on a charge late and fire 12 more shots in the final frame but could not find the back of the net on goaltender Parker Milner as Worcester fell 2-0 on home ice to have their six-game point streak (5-0-1) come to an end.

Notes: Three Stars: 3rd star: Blake Wojtala (23 saves) 2nd star: Tad Kozun (1-1-2) 1st star: Parker Milner (33 saves, Win) .... final shots were 33-25 in favor of Worcester...Parker Milner (13-15-2) made 33 saves on 33 shots for South Carolina... Blake Wojtala (1-1-0) made 23 saves on 25 shots for Worcester in his first professional start - Ryan Hubbard served as the emergency backup.... Worcester went 0-for-4 on the power play while South Carolina went 0-for-2.... Kyle McKenzie (inj), Matt Schmalz (inj), Tommy Panico (inj), Alex Vanier (inj), and Evan Buitenhuis (inj) did not dress for Worcester....Mike Cornell and Ryan MacKinnon were recalled to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Saturday joining Mitch Gillam and Jeff Kubiak - in addition, Nick Sorkin was recalled by the Binghamton Devils.... Bo Brauer played defense for the Railers..... the Railers are now 15-9-4-1 at home this season...Ryan Hitchcock has 30 points (14-16-30) in his last 23 games the Railers have 13 games remaining (8 home, 5 road)...David Quenneville fired a game high six shots on goal....Worcester now have 46 fighting majors this season - they had 45 last season....Yanick Turcotte ranks 2ndin the ECHL with 15 fighting majors.

