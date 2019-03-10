Royals Stun Brampton with Three Unanswered in Third, 6-4

March 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Brampton, ON - Down 4-3 entering the final frame, the Reading Royals rattled off three straight goals to ripple the Brampton Beast, 6-4, Sunday at the CAA Centre.

Chris McCarthy started the party with a tying goal, sniping it from the left circle on a 100-foot dash up the ice. Fifty seconds later, Michael Huntebrinker scored his 14th of the season and third since returning from Lehigh Valley, again from the left circle. Huntebrinker aimed it short-side from the left-wing circle. With 3:58 remaining and Reading in front by one, the Royals received a strike from Alex Roos on a snipe bottom of the left dot, his 15th of the season, making it 6-4 off the helper from Josh MacDonald. Roos has goals in three straight games.

As the Royals pulled ahead Branden Komm denied 22 shots on 26 opportunities to keep Reading in front. Komm blocked six shots in the final frame.

Filip Gustavsson was yanked after allowing the go-ahead fifth goal and took the loss with 20 saves (5 GA). In relief, Etienne Marcoux allowed the Roos goal and blocked nine shots.

Brayden Low (2g), Kevin Goumas (1g, 1a) and Frank DiChiara (2a) had multi-point games.

The teams were tied at one after the first; Goumas scored for the second straight game to provide Reading with the opening tally. Low scored twice in the second for his second multi-goal game of the season, but David Pacan struck with two and the Beast held a 4-3 advantage after 40 minutes.

The Royals have two home games next week, starting Fri., Mar. 15 at 7:00 p.m. for Mental Health Awareness Night against Indy. Get four burgers, four sodas and four tickets for $48. Saturday, Mar. 16 is the annual St. Hat Trick's Day game vs. Indy at 7:00 p.m. Get one free kids ticket for every adult ticket purchased.

Goumas scored the first goal at 4:58 of the first period, driving to the left wing and finding a rolling puck. Frank DiChiara got the assist by bullying his way net front and shoving it to Goumas. With 32 seconds remaining in the first, David Pacan slung home his 24th of the season from the left circle and smacking home a pass from Jordan Henry.

At 8:05 of the 2nd, Nathan Todd shoved the puck in at the left post and made it 2-1 Brampton on the power play. Aaron Luchuk's shot bounced off the post at the left doorstep and Todd scored his 26th of the season. The Beast were 1-for-4 on the man up, while Reading went 0-for-3. Low answered back to tie it at two and then give the Royals a 3-2 advantage.

First, Goumas cycled it to Charlie Vasaturo deep slot. The defenseman aimed and shot it off Low's stick and it redirected in at 9:46 of the middle frame. An unassisted snipe goal five minutes later provided Reading another edge, 3-2. The Beast stung it from the bottom of their left circle, but it hopped right to Low at the high slot. He took a couple of quick strides and rattled it in off the right bar.

In the next 1:11, the Beast scored twice, including goals 12 seconds apart. Pacan (4:23) and Aaron Luchuk (4:11) scored on consecutive shifts. Reading held a 23-20 shots advantage entering the final period.

Next Home Games

Fri., Mar. 15: Mental Health Awareness Night vs. Indy at 7:00 p.m.

- 4-for-48 Family Four Pack: 4 tickets, 4 burgers and 4 sodas for $48

- Supporting mental health initiatives with the Royals

- Enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading

- Special Mental Health Awareness Jerseys

- Meet Royals players after the game at DoubleTree's Cheers! Restaurant (701 Penn St.)

Sat., Mar. 16: St. Hat Trick's Day vs. Indy at 7:00 p.m.

- Chance to win $10,000 if Royals player gets a hat trick

- Free kids ticket game: Receive 1 free kids ticket (14 and under) for every adult ticket purchased

- Ice Angels Dance Team poster giveaway and postgame autographs, pres. by Rieck's Printing

- Enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading

- Special St. Hat Trick's Day Jerseys

Fri., Mar. 22: $1 Beer Night at 7:00 p.m. vs. Newfoundland, pres. by Deibler Dental

- $1 Draft Beer

- Enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading

