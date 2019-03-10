ECHL Transactions - March 10
March 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 10, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Maine:
Hannu Toivonen, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Brampton:
Add Filip Gustavsson, G assigned from Belleville by Ottawa
Add Matt Campagna, F activated from reserve
Delete Artur Tyanulin, F placed on reserve
Delete Jake Paterson, G recalled by Belleville
Indy:
Add Alex Brooks, D activated from reserve
Delete Braden Hellems, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Branden Troock, F added to active roster (traded from Atlanta)
Manchester:
Delete Austin Block, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/28)
Newfoundland:
Add Tyler Mayea, D signed contract, released from ATO
Add Maxim Mizyurin, F activated from reserve
Delete Semyon Babintsev, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Brandon Parrone, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Brant Sherwood, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Brayden Low, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Pohlkamp, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Kevin McKernan, D activated from reserve
Delete Cam Bakker, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Chris Crane, F added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)
Delete Chris Crane, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Ryan Tesink, F returned from loan to San Diego
Add Stephen Perfetto, F assigned by San Antonio
Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve
Delete Kyle Rhodes, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/24)
Wichita:
Delete Jakob Stukel, F loaned to Bakersfield [3/9]
Worcester:
Add Ryan Hubbard, G added as EBUG
