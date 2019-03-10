Martinson Reaches 1,000 Wins as the Americans Beat Tulsa

March 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, defeated the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday night by a 3-2 score, giving Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson his 1,000th win behind the bench, becoming the first U.S. born coach to reach 1,000 victories. Martinson is in elite company with Scotty Bowman at 1,244 wins and the late John Brophy with 1,027.

Dante Salituro's third period goal, his 16th of the season, turned out to be the game winner for the Americans in a one-goal win. Salituro followed up a rebound in front of the Tulsa net, poking it past goalie Ian Keserich to make it 3-1 Americans.

Eric Drapluck cut the lead to 3-2 halfway through the third period, but Lukas Hafner and the Americans held on as Allen beat Tulsa for the first time on home ice.

Hafner stopped 36 of 38 Tulsa shots to earn his first win in an Americans sweater. Gary Steffes had three assists in the win. Zach Pochiro's seven game scoring streak came to an end. He still leads the ECHL with 33 goals.

The Americans and Oilers close out the season series on Tuesday night at Allen Event Center. The Oilers lead the season series 9-3-0.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.