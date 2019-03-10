Bourke Lifts Solar Bears to 4-3 Shootout Win over Growlers

March 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland - Troy Bourke recorded a three-point game for the second consecutive day and netted the shootout-winner to lift the Orlando Solar Bears (33-21-4-0) to a 4-3 shootout victory over the Newfoundland Growlers (39-17-4-1) on Sunday afternoon at Mile One Centre.

The Growlers took an initial 1-0 lead at 6:49 of the first period when Josh Kestner squeaked the puck past Connor Ingram.

Colby McAuley tied the game with just 7.5 seconds left in the frame when the Growlers failed to clear their zone. Cody Donaghey kept the puck in at the right point and found Bourke, who carried the puck to the left side of the Newfoundland net before sending a pass back to McAuley, who buried his 11th of the season at 19:52 to draw Orlando even.

Zach Frye then gave Orlando a 2-1 lead at 1:58 of the second period when he fired a wrist shot from the left point during a 4-on-3 man advantage and beat Michael Garteig for his fourth of the season.

Bourke added a second power-play goal for the Solar Bears at 7:21 when he cut into the slot from the right circle and snapped a shot that squeaked through the pads of Garteig for his eighth goal of the season.

The Growlers attempted to rally in the third period when Brady Ferguson jammed a rebound past Ingram at 15:21 during a 4-on-4 sequence, and Kestner converted on a power play at 16:49 to level the score at 3-3.

The game would eventually head to overtime after Ingram made several critical stops on Newfoundland in the dying moments of regulation, but neither team would score in the five-minute sudden-death session.

After each team failed to score in the first round, the Solar Bears had an answer for each Growlers goal in the second and third rounds. In the fourth round, Newfoundland's Giorgio Estephan shot the puck wide of the net, and Bourke would seal the win for Orlando as he carried the puck into the slot before roofing a backhand over Garteig.

Ingram picked up the shootout victory for Orlando by turning aside 40 shots while facing 43; Garteig took the loss with 18 stops on 21 shots against.

THREE STARS

1) Josh Kestner - NFL

2) Troy Bourke - ORL

3) Connor Ingram - ORL

NOTABLES:

Orlando won the regular season series against the Growlers with a 3-2-0-0 record in head-to-head competition.

The Solar Bears are now 23-0-0-0 when leading after two periods.

Bourke has six points (1g-5a) over his last two games.

McAuley has four goals over his last two games.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home on Wednesday, March 13 at 7 p.m. for a Wine Down Wednesday against the Florida Everblades, featuring $5 wine specials throughout the game. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.

2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now:

Upgrade to Solar Status and become a Season Ticket Member today. Season ticket memberships for the 2019-20 season are now on sale and start as little as $270.

2018-19 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:

The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to have local digital printing experts XYMOPrint as the presenting sponsor of the 2018-19 season. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2019 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 30% off their first order of 500 business cards.

2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:

Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.