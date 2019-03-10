Grizzlies Get Standings Point in 3-2 Heartbreaker

Rapid City, South Dakota - Rapid City's Cedric Montminy scored with 13 seconds left in the third period to tie up the game 2-2. Rapid City won in a shootout 3-2 as Alex Rauter scored the only goal in the shootout, while Rush goaltender Adam Carlson stopped all 3 shots as the Rush swept the Utah Grizzlies in a 3 game series.

Utah got on the board first as Cole Ully scored the first goal by any Grizzlies skater this week as he got his 14th of the season. Caleb Herbert and Turner Ottenbreit got the assists. Herbert ended the game with 2 helpers on the night.

Rush scored 56 seconds after Ully's goal as Justin Faryna scored his 6th of the season on the power play 17:05 into the first period.

Utah took a lead as Utah scored on the power play as Jake Marchment deflected a Taylor Richart shot into the back of the net with 8:35 left in the third. It was Marchment's 15th goal of the season.

Rapid City had a 6 on 4 with an empty net with 13 seconds left in the game as Montminy scored as bodies were laying on the crease, including goaltender Kevin Carr who couldn't get up in time. It was otherwise a good game for Carr, who stopped 25 of 27 shots as well as 2 of 3 in the shootout.

Special teams played a big role in the game. Utah's power play was 1 for 8, while the Rush were 2 for 5 on the man advantage.

It was a great atmosphere in Rapid City as an enthusiastic crowd of 4731 saw the Rush complete the 3 game sweep, outscoring Utah 7 to 2 in the series. The series shifts to Maverik Center for the final 3 games of 6 between the two teams. Next game is Thursday, March 14th at Maverik Center. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com

3 stars of the game

1. Cedric Montminy (R.C) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

2. Justin Faryna (R.C) - 1 goal.

3. Adam Carlson (R.C) - 32 of 34 saves. Stopped all 3 Utah shots in the shootout.

Grizzlies notes: Rush goaltender Adam Carlson stopped 70 in a row before Cole Ully scored with 3:51 left in the first period. Utah had a 38 straight successful penalty kill streak end when the Rush scored late in the first period. Utah has lost 10 of their last 11 games but still are just 3 points behind Idaho for first place in the division. Grizzlies are 2 points behind Tulsa for 2nd place. The goal scored by Marchment was originally credited to Taylor Richart before further review showed that Marchment deflected Richart's shot in the back of the net.

