Game Preview: Solar Bears at Growlers
March 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Newfoundland Growlers
VENUE: Mile One Centre, St. John's, Newfoundland
DATE: Sunday, March 10 at 2:30 p.m. EST
WATCH: ECHL.TV
LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr and TuneIn
TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (32-21-4-0) play their final match of their five-game regular season series with the Newfoundland Growlers (39-17-4-0). Each team has two wins through four games following Orlando's 4-2 victory on Saturday.
BOURKE LEADS ORLANDO AGAINST NEWFOUNDLAND: Troy Bourke's three assists in Saturday's win over the Growlers gave the forward his eighth multi-point game of the season. That ties the forward with Jonne Tammela with the most multi-point games this season for Orlando. He leads the Solar Bears with four points (0g-4a) against the Growlers in the regular season series. Bourke also leads Orlando in the month of March with seven points (1g-6a) in four games.
DONAGHEY APPROACHING 50 CAREER POINTS: Solar Bears defenseman Cody Donaghey is currently 15th in scoring among ECHL blueliners with 32 points (12g-20a) in 50 games. His 32 points have doubled his offensive production as a rookie last season with the Brampton Beast and Belleville Senators, and currently sits at 48 points (21g-27a) in 105 career pro games.
INGRAM GOES AGAIN: Goaltender Connor Ingram will get his third straight start in as many days since being reassigned to the Solar Bears prior to this weekend. The second-year netminder made 25 saves for his first victory in a Solar Bears uniform on Saturday, and has come up with 62 total saves through two appearances.
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back on home ice at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center on Wednesday, March 13 at 7 p.m. for a Wine Down Wednesday against the Florida Everblades, featuring $5 wine specials throughout the game. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.
2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now:
Upgrade to Solar Status and become a Season Ticket Member today. Season ticket memberships for the 2019-20 season are now on sale and start as little as $270 - CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.
2018-19 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:
The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to have local digital printing experts XYMOPrint as the presenting sponsor of the 2018-19 season. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2019 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 30% off their first order of 500 business cards.
2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:
Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.
