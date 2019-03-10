Game Preview: Solar Bears at Growlers

March 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Newfoundland Growlers

VENUE: Mile One Centre, St. John's, Newfoundland

DATE: Sunday, March 10 at 2:30 p.m. EST

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr and TuneIn

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (32-21-4-0) play their final match of their five-game regular season series with the Newfoundland Growlers (39-17-4-0). Each team has two wins through four games following Orlando's 4-2 victory on Saturday.

BOURKE LEADS ORLANDO AGAINST NEWFOUNDLAND: Troy Bourke's three assists in Saturday's win over the Growlers gave the forward his eighth multi-point game of the season. That ties the forward with Jonne Tammela with the most multi-point games this season for Orlando. He leads the Solar Bears with four points (0g-4a) against the Growlers in the regular season series. Bourke also leads Orlando in the month of March with seven points (1g-6a) in four games.

DONAGHEY APPROACHING 50 CAREER POINTS: Solar Bears defenseman Cody Donaghey is currently 15th in scoring among ECHL blueliners with 32 points (12g-20a) in 50 games. His 32 points have doubled his offensive production as a rookie last season with the Brampton Beast and Belleville Senators, and currently sits at 48 points (21g-27a) in 105 career pro games.

INGRAM GOES AGAIN: Goaltender Connor Ingram will get his third straight start in as many days since being reassigned to the Solar Bears prior to this weekend. The second-year netminder made 25 saves for his first victory in a Solar Bears uniform on Saturday, and has come up with 62 total saves through two appearances.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back on home ice at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center on Wednesday, March 13 at 7 p.m. for a Wine Down Wednesday against the Florida Everblades, featuring $5 wine specials throughout the game. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.

