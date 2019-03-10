Reading Scores Three Times in Third to Down Beast

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - David Pacan had a pair of goals but the Brampton Beast would drop a 6-4 decision against the Reading Royals on Sunday afternoon.

The Brampton Beast took on the Reading Royals for the second time in two straight days.

The Royals got on the board first this time around with a goal from Kevin Goumas. The forward converted on a rush led by Frank DiChiara and gave the Royals a 1-0 lead at 15:02.

With less than a minute remaining in the contest, Jordan Henry rocketed a pass across the ice and found David Pacan who made no mistake and rifled the puck into the back of the net.

Goaltenders Filip Gustavsson and Branden Komm were both solid for their respective squads after 20 minutes of play.

The Beast retired to their dressing room tied 1-1 but down in shots by a count of 15-6.

The second period turned out to be a barnburner for both sides. Nathan Todd gave the Beast a 2-1 lead with his 26th of the season on the power play at 8:05.

Not to be outdone, the Royals fought back and scored two quick goals courtesy of Brayden Low.

The Beast got right back into it with another tally from Pacan. It was the pivots second of the game and it came at 15:35.

Brampton continued to press and was rewarded with another goal from Aaron Luchuk. The skilled forward took a pass from Daniel Ciampini and snuck the puck underneath the pads of Komm for a 4-3 Beast lead.

Brampton took to their locker room up 4-3 after two periods of play.

The third period was all Reading, as the Royals came out and scored a couple quick goals off the stick of Chris McCarthy and Michael Huntebrinker to take a 5-4 lead at 3:10. Gustavsson was pulled after allowing the fifth goal against.

The Royals would add an insurance goal from Alex Roos to cap off the comeback win and take the game by a score of 6-4.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Luchuk (BRA) 2) DiChiara (BRA) 1) Low (BRA) The Beast finished the day by going one-for-four on the man advantage. Reading finished zero-for-three. Matt Campagna's assist on the Pacan goal was his first professional point. Brampton will next take on the Fort Wayne Komets from the CAA Centre on March 16th and 17th.

