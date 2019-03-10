Wings Steal 4-3 Shootout Win

March 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release





KALAMAZOO, MI- The Wheeling Nailers picked up one point at Wings Event Center on Sunday afternoon, but unfortunately, a second one escaped their grasp. Cedric Lacroix, Trevor Yates, and Michael Phillips scored in regulation for Wheeling, but Kyle Blaney's goal in the fifth round of the shootout was the difference, as the Kalamazoo Wings escaped with a 4-3 win, giving them a four-point lead over Wheeling for fourth place in the Central Division.

Zach Saar netted the first goal of the day off a rush for Kalamazoo, but the Nailers responded 2:06 later to tie things up. Cedric Lacroix spun a pass into the slot for Winston Day Chief, who had his shot slowed down into the crease, where Lacroix pounded in the equalizer. Later in the opening stanza, Wheeling took the lead with its league-best 18th shorthanded marker of the season. Trevor Yates flew down the right side of the ice, then cut to the net, sliding home the goal for his 14th point in 14 games as a Nailer.

The lone goal of the middle frame went to the Wings, who cashed in on a power play. Tanner Sorenson faked a shot from the top of the left circle, then twirled his way around a defender, en route to finding the twine for a 2-2 score after two periods of play.

The two sides exchanged markers in the third period, taking the contest past regulation. Michael Phillips notched his tenth power play goal of the year for Wheeling by lifting a backhander into the top-left corner, but Sorenson responded by stashing in the rebound of Michael Neal's left side shot.

The Nailers controlled the play with seven shots in overtime, but were unable to end the game, as a shootout was required. Eric Kattelus and Zac Lynch scored in the early rounds, before the netminders turned in some saves, taking the tilt to round five. Kyle Blaney converted on his attempt for Kalamazoo, then Yates got stopped, as the Wings prevailed, 4-3.

Jake Hildebrand made 46 saves in regulation and overtime in the win for Kalamazoo, before stopping four of five shots in the shootout. Jordan Ruby turned aside 37 of 40 shots during the game for Wheeling, then came up with three shootout saves.

The Nailers will return home on Tuesday for Education Day at 10:45 a.m. against the Indy Fuel. A limited number of $8 tickets are available. The next big promotional game is Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, April 6th. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. For information on season tickets, group tickets, flex plans, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.