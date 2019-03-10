Marcinew's Overtime Goal Propels Manchester Past Norfolk

MANCHESTER, NH - Matt Marcinew scored 48 seconds into the overtime period to push the Manchester Monarchs past the Norfolk Admirals Sunday Afternoon at SNHU arena. Matt McMorrow tallied a goal and an assist in the loss for Norfolk. Despite the loss, Norfolk does gain a point in the South Division standings and sit five points back of the fourth and final playoff spot in the South Division.

Manchester jumped out front early with a goal from Taylor Cameranesi. Cameranesi played the puck into the left corner for Matt Marcinew. Marcinew played the puck to Cameranesi in the slot who skated in on Jeremy Brodeur and went from his backhand to his forehand and roofed a shot over the outstretched glove and put Manchester up 1-0 at 1:52 of the first period.

Norfolk tied the game with a power play goal from Matt McMorrow. Don Olivieri played the puck from the left point into the left circle for Luke Nogard. Nogard fed a pass to McMorrow who was alone in front of the net. McMorrow shot the puck which went right over the glove of Charles Williams to tie the game at one apiece at 7:35 of the first period.

The Admirals took the lead with another power play goal, this time from Jake Wood. Eric Roy was able to keep the puck in the Manchester end after a shot from Don Olivieri went over the Manchester net. Roy fed a pass to Matt McMorrow in the right circle. McMorrow then fed a pass to Jake Wood on the left side of the goal line. Wood then skated in on Williams and was able to sneak a shot past Williams short-side to give Norfolk a 2-1 lead at 15:33 of the first period.

The game remained a 2-1 score until 3:28 of the third period when Manchester was able to tie the game. Norfolk was unable to clear the puck out of their defensive zone and the puck was kept in by Daniel Miramonov. Miramonov shot the puck from the right point which took a deflection off the blocker of Brodeur and right into the Norfolk net to tie the game at two goals apiece.

The game stayed tied at two and went into overtime. Manchester won the game on a power-play goal from Matt Marcinew at 4:12 of the overtime period. Charles Williams made 23 saves on 25 shots and gets the win for Manchester while Jeremy Brodeur made 24 saves on 27 shots and takes the setback.

Norfolk returns home briefly before heading out on the road for a set of South Division games at South Carolina on Saturday, March 15 at 7:05 p.m. and Atlanta on Sunday, March 17 at 3:05 p.m.

