Growlers Fall in a Shootout to the Solar Bears

March 10, 2019 - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





The Newfoundland Growlers lost back-to-back games for only the third time this season, dropping a 4-3 shootout heartbreaker to the Orlando Solar Bears Sunday afternoon at Mile One Centre.

Josh Kestner opened the scoring 6:49 into the game re-directing an Adam Pardy point shot past Connor Ingram who got the nod between the Solar Bears pipes for the third straight game for an early 1-0 lead. The Growlers came out of the locker room hungry for revenge, not allowing a shot on goal until the 8:45 mark of the first period.

Colby McAuley continued his hot play from last night tying the game with 7.5 seconds left in the period for a 1-1 score after the opening 20.

Mitch Frye kept the momentum going from the late period goal into the second, scoring just 1:59 in on the powerplay giving the visitors a 2-1 lead. Troy Bourke followed that up at 7:21 of the second period on a shot that Michael Garteig got a piece of but trickled behind him giving Orlando a two-goal lead which they carried into the locker room after 40 minutes of play.

Brady Ferguson roofed one up over a sprawling Ingram on the powerplay at 15:21 of the third period, and Josh Kestner followed that up just a minute and a half later tying the game at 3-3 lifting the roof off Mile One Centre and sending the game an overtime period that solved nothing so a shootout was required.

Brady Ferguson and Mitch Hults traded goals in the second round, while Scott Pooley and Otto Somppi traded goals in the third round. Troy Bourke scored the winner in the fourth round sending the vistors back to Orlando with four-of-six points this weekend.

Quick Hits

James Melindy returned to the lineup following a seven-game suspension

Josh Kestner had a point in all three games against Orlando

The three stars were 3 - C. Ingram (ORL), 2 - T. Bourke (ORL) and 1 - J. Kestner (NFL)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers embark on a six-game road trip beginning Friday night in Glens Falls, New York against the Adirondack Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils. Catch all the action with play-by-play broadcaster Chris Ballard at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.

