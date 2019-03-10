Cyclones Survive Late-Game Comeback, Win in Shootout

Independence, MO - The Cincinnati Cyclones (42-10-4-3) picked up a 4-3 shootout win over the Kansas City Mavericks on Sunday afternoon. Forward Judd Peterson led the way with a pair of goals, while defenseman Andrew DeBrincat netted once for the 'Clones in regulation. Forward Alex Wideman scored the lone goal in the shootout. The Team engaged in a physical affair as well, and the teams combined for 134 minutes in penalties, including four Game Misconducts.

After a scoreless opening period, Cincinnati drew first blood 10:58 into the second when Peterson took a shot through traffic in front, and it trickled in past Mavericks goaltender Mason McDonald to give the Cyclones a 1-0 advantage.

After the Mavericks evened up the game, 1-1, on a goal from forward Corey Durocher , Cincinnati regained their lead with less than a minute to go when forward Justin Vaive sent a pass from the left side to Peterson on the back door, and he tapped a shot in to put the Cyclones on top, 2-1, through 40 minutes.

Cincinnati pushed their lead to a pair 5:19 into the third when DeBrincat snapped a shot from the right point and in to give the 'Clones a 3-1 advantage.

The physicality picked up in the third as well, as the teams combined for 79 minutes of penalties in the frame. The Mavericks managed to get back in the game, as Durocher brought Kansas City to within one, 3-2, on his second of the night at 15:30 mark of the period, and former Cyclone Greg Betzold tied the game, 3-3, with 52 seconds left in the frame.

The 3-3 tie held up through the remaining seconds of the third and throughout the overtime period, sending the teams to a shootout. In the skills competition, Cyclones goaltender Michael Houser stopped all three shots he faced, and Wideman netted the lone goal to lift Cincinnati to a 4-3 shootout win.

Cincinnati was outshot, 38-29 on the afternoon, with Houser stopping 35 in the win. The Cyclones return home on Wednesday night to take on the Ft. Wayne Komets. Face-off is slated for 7:35pm ET.

