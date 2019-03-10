Mavericks Mount Late Comeback, But Fall in Shootout to Cincy

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks salvaged a shootout loss point to the Cincinnati Cyclones Sunday afternoon at SIlverstein Eye Centers Arena, losing 4-3. Despite two goals in the last five minutes of regulation, the Mavericks would only muster one point from the matinee against the ECHL Western Conference's top team. Greg Betzold continued his hot streak, scoring a goal and adding an assist in the game, giving him nine points in his last three games. Both teams combined for a total of 144 penalty minutes in a fast-paced, physical game.

The Mavericks and Cyclones played their way to a scoreless tie through the first 20 minutes of the game. The Mavericks outshot the Cyclones 14-5 in the opening frame. Despite the lackluster first period, both teams finished the night scoring plenty of goals and racking up plenty of penalty minutes.

The second period was a back-and-forth physical battle, with both teams trading gritty goals around their respective nets. The Cyclones struck first when Spencer Dorowicz stuffed home a loose puck at 10:58 of the second period. Judd Peterson picked up an assist on the goal. The Mavericks tied the game three minutes later when Corey Durocher picked up a loose rebound close to the net and netted a game tying goal. Jared VanWormer and Joey Sides assisted on the goal. The goal was Durocher's 10th of the season. Cincinnati regained the lead in the final minute of the period, getting a tally from Peterson to take a one goal lead into the final period of regulation. Justin Vaive and Brady Vail assisted on the goal.

The Cyclones doubled their lead on an Alex DeBrincat goal five minutes, 19 seconds into the third period. Myles Powell and Arvin Atwal assisted on the goal. The Cyclones 3-1 lead lasted until the final 4:30 of regulation, when the Mavericks mounted a furious last minute comeback. Durocher netted his second goal of the game, getting assists from Greg Betzold and Sides. Betzold himself tied the game with 52 seconds left in regulation. Assisting on the goal were Durocher and Mike Panowyk. With the goal and assist in the waning moments of regulation, Betzold now has nine points in his last three games on five goals and four assists.

The overtime period went without incident, as both teams remained tied at 3-3 and went into a sudden death shootout. Cyclones forward Alex Wideman scored the game winning goal in the second round of the shootout, as all three Mavericks shooters failed to convert in the shootout.

Mavericks goaltender Mason McDonald finished the night with 25 saves on 28 shots.

