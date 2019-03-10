Home-Stand Ends with Shootout Victory over Nailers

Kalamazoo, MI. - A career day for Jake Hildebrand backstopped the K-Wings as they ended a home-stand on a high note, topping the Nailers 4-3 in a shootout.

Tanner Sorenson netted a pair of goals, giving him five multi-goal games, and sixteen multi-point games this season. The K-Wing power play, scoring in the third period now has goals in each of the last nine games, and 12 of the last 13. Kalamazoo (31-25-2-2) sits in fourth place in the Central Division, one point back from third place Fort Wayne.

Zach Saar wasted no time getting the K-Wings on the board, netting his 11th goal of the season. Saar entered the zone on the right wing side, cut past the defenseman and used his reach to tuck the puck past Jordan Ruby giving the K-Wings the 1-0 lead just 1:39 in. Shortly after the Nailers tied the game back at 1-1. Cedric Lacroix took advantage of a scrum in front of the net, putting the Nailers onto the scoreboard, and into a tie game. Ten minutes later the Nailers took the lead at 2-1 thanks to a short-handed goal from Trevor Yates.

In the second period the K-Wings knotted the game up at 2-2 early. Tanner Sorenson netted his first of the night on the power play, giving Kalamazoo a power play goal in the ninth straight game. Tied 2-2 heading into the third period the K-Wings and Nailers traded goals pushing the score to 3-3. Michael Phillips netted a backhand tally to give the Nailers the lead before Tanner Sorenson notched his second of the night, tying the game at 3-3. That tie would stick through regulation and overtime as the K-Wings and Nailers headed to the shootout. Eric Kattelus scored in the first round of the shootout but after a Zac Lynch goal in the second round the shootout stayed tied until the fifth round. Kyle Blaney stepped in putting a puck five-hole, which after a save from Jake Hildebrand handed the K-Wings the extra point and the 4-3 victory.

Hildebrand stopped 46 of 49 shots in the victory, while Ruby stopped 37 of 40. Kalamazoo finished the night one-for-two, while the Nailers went one-for-six.

The K-Wings are back in action on Friday night as they take on the Toledo Walleye.

