Monarchs Comeback against Admirals with 3-2 Overtime Victory

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs came back from a 2-1 deficit in the third period, to beat the Norfolk Admirals, 3-2, Sunday afternoon at SNHU Arena.

The Monarchs (32-25-2-2) scored :48 seconds into the overtime frame, to defeat the Admirals (23-30-5-3), 3-2.

The Monarchs opened the scoring at 1:52 of the first period when Tony Cameranesi scored his 21st goal of the season. Matt Marcinew found Cameranesi in the low slot, where he put the puck top-shelf over Admirals goaltender Jeremy Brodeur, to make the score, 1-0.

The Admirals tied the game at 7:35 of the first period with a power-play goal when Matt McMorrow netted his 11th goal of the season. Along the left boards, Luke Nogard found McMorrow camped in the low slow, where he collected the puck before putting a wrist shot past the stick of Monarchs goaltender Charles Williams, to make the score, 1-1.

The Admirals took the lead with a power-play goal at 15:33 of the first period when Jake Wood scored his 13th goal of the season. McMorrow took a shot from the right goal line and Wood found the rebound for a quick shot past Williams, to make the score, 2-1.

The Monarchs tied the game at 3:28 of the third period when Daniil Miromanov netted his 10th goal of the season. Kevin Dufour slid the puck to Miromanov at the blue line, where he let a wrist shot fly, top-shelf over the stick of Brodeur, to make the score, 2-2.

Marcinew scored the overtime winner for the Monarchs :48 seconds into overtime. Marcinew picked up the rebound off a shot from Cameranesi and slipped the shot past Brodeur, to make the score, 3-2.

