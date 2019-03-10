Tulsa's Streak Snapped in Allen

ALLEN, TX - Allen Americans (22-36-6) Head Coach Steve Martinson became the third coach ever to reach 1,000 wins Saturday when his team snapped the Tulsa Oilers (34-21-6) four-game winning streak, 3-2 at the Allen Event Center.

The Oilers controlled the play in the first period, outshooting the Americans 16-7. Allen goaltender Lukas Hafner was the difference-maker in the frame, stopping everything he saw, while Braylon Shmyr gave the Americans a 1-0 lead with a late goal out of a goal-mouth scramble.

Tulsa tied the game on the power play when Adam Pleskach redirected a centering pass into the net for his 32nd goal of the season 6:26 into the second period. The Americans went back in front after Joel Chouinard scored a power play goal of his own, a one-timer from the point that snuck through the legs of Ian Keserich.

Allen added to its lead in the third period when Dante Salituro won a face-off and stepped toward the net before lifting a shot into the top of the net to make it 3-1. The Oilers made it interesting when Eric Drapluk blasted a shot on another Tulsa power play that deflected off of an Americans stick and into the net with 4:56 left in regulation. But Hafner closed the door the rest of the way, stopping 36 of 38 in the game to earn first star honors.

The Oilers return to Allen Tuesday for another game against the Americans at the Allen Event Center at 7:05pm.

