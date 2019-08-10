Rafters Open Pivotal Series in Lakeshore
August 10, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release
Mequon, Wis. - With a playoff berth on the line, the first-place Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (21-13) begin a decisive two-game series against the Lakeshore Chinooks (16-18) to close out the regular season.
After dropping a dramatic 4-2 game against the Madison Mallards, the Rafters now sit in first place with just a half-game lead on the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. Wisconsin Rapids controls its own destiny as it can lock up a playoff spot with a sweep of Lakeshore.
The Rafters and Chinooks have played ten times this season, with Wisconsin Rapids taking five of the contests. The Rafters hold the best overall record in the Great Lakes West Division and the second-best overall record in the Northwoods League.
Jack Sinclair is expected to start for the Rafters. In 11 starts, Sinclair has a 2-3 record and a 2.91 ERA. The sophomore righty also has 37 strikeouts this summer. Aaron Winkler gets the start for Lakeshore with one appearance under his belt. Winkler gave up five runs in four innings against Traverse City on Monday.
Wisconsin Rapids closes out the regular-season portion of their 10thAnniversary Season with a 5:05 p.m. matchup against the Chinooks on Sunday. If the team can secure a playoff spot, they would play at Historic Witter Field on Monday.
As the Rafters gear up for a late-season run, you can experience the postseason action firsthand. For more information on playoff ticket offerings visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or visit historic Witter Field. The Rafters ticket office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
