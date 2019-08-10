Bombers Comeback to Beat Kingfish

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Kingfish (20-16) lost to the Battle Creek Bombers (10-26) by a final score of 4-3 on Saturday evening in front of a sell-out crowd of 3,218 at Historic Simmons Field .

The loss snapped a six-game Kingfish winning streak.

Battle Creek took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a Cooper Trinkle (John A. Logan) RBI groundout.

Kenosha evened the game up at 1-1 in the bottom of the first on a run-scoring Connor Mang (New Mexico) base hit.

Mike Jarvis singled home Mitchell Buban (Wisconsin-Milwaukee) in the third inning to give the Kingfish a 2-1 lead.

Mang came through again in the fifth inning with a broken bat single with the bases loaded to score Brendan Hueth (Saint Joseph's) and make the score 3-1.

Mang finished 3-for-4 with two RBI on Saturday.

Kingfish starting pitcher Anderson Strunk (Mott) stranded runners on second and third base in the sixth inning. Strunk exited the game after the sixth having allowed one run on eight hits and a walk while striking out five Bombers.

Seth Tucker (Hendrix) brought Battle Creek within a run in the seventh inning with an RBI triple on a line drive into the right field corner. Caleb Balgaard (Iowa Western) followed the Tucker triple with an RBI triple of his own to knot the game up at 3-3. Trace Peterson (Lake Erie) gave the Bombers a 4-3 lead with a sacrifice fly to deep center field.

Balgaard went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run on the night.

Bombers relief pitcher Beaux Bonvillain (Central Oklahoma) escaped a bases loaded jam in the eighth inning to keep Battle Creek ahead 4-3.

Bonvillain stayed on to secure the 4-3 win in the ninth inning and earn his eighth save of the summer.

Kevin Smith (Compton) got the win for Battle Creek to improve to 2-0 on the summer. Owen Reith (Carthage) suffered the loss for Kenosha.

The Kingfish and Bombers wrap up the 2019 season on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Historic Simmons Field.

