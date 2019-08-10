MoonDogs Fall to Honkers and out of Playoff Contention Saturday Night
August 10, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release
Mankato, Minn. - The Mankato MoonDogs dropped their 2nd straight game in a row on Saturday night against the Rochester Honkers. The final score was 11-2, the Honkers took over after the Dogs scored first in the opening frame. The loss put the MoonDogs out of playoff contention.
The MoonDogs and Honkers made it an inning and a third before Mother Nature could let loose on The Frank. Then the game went into a short rain delay, play resumed at 6:37 p.m.
Cuba Bess (Grand Canyon) got on base just before the rain delay. When play resumed, he swiped second and notched a stolen base. Josh Elvir (Angelo State) drove him in from second a few batters later with an RBI single.
Rochester answered the Dogs quick by jumping out to a six-run lead in the second. They scored seven runs on five hits and got some help from five free passes.
Scoring mellowed out until the fifth, where the Honkers kept it going and tallied three more runs. Henry George (Minnesota - Duluth) had the big hit, a two-RBI single, to round out the scoring. The score was 10-1 through five at The Frank.
The Honker's centerfielder, George, tallied another RBI with a sharp single up the middle to score Austin Schell (Golden West College) and make it 11-1 in the seventh.
The MoonDogs finally got back in the score column in the bottom of the seventh. Sean Ross (Pensacola) cruised around the bases with ease following a walk, balk and a pair of wild pitches. He took one off the 10-run deficit to make it 11-2. However, that's all the Dogs would drive in following Rochester's 11 unanswered runs. The loss on Saturday put an end to any of Mankato's hopes of making the postseason as they were knocked out of contention.
Player Notables:
Player of the Night at The Frank was Elvir. He went 1-for-4 with the RBI that gave the Dogs the lead in the first.
The win was awarded to Rochester's starter, Mike Lopez (Cal State San Marcos), after he took the seven-run lead via his offense in the second frame and ran with it. He cruised through six frames and allowed two hits and a run while handing out two free passes and retiring a trio on strikes.
The MoonDogs starting arm, Josh Ramirez (Washburn), went a tough inning and a third on Saturday night. He was handed the loss after being relieved by Jacob Pinc (Viterbo) after allowing seven runs on five hits. Pinc pitched 5.2 frames, surrendered eight hits and four runs. He also walked a pair and struck out three Honkers hitters. Ross, the centerfielder, came in to work on the hill for the eighth. Ross worked through the top half of the ninth and finished it by surrendering a walk and striking out one in the ninth.
Due up for the Dogs:
Tomorrow afternoon the Mankato MoonDogs (35-36) and the Rochester Honkers (38-33) go head to head again in the regular season finale. First pitch is slated for 3:05 p.m. at Franklin Rogers Park in Mankato, Minn.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from August 10, 2019
- Great Plains East Sub-Divisional Series Schedule Set - Waterloo Bucks
- Galason Makes History, Rafters Blow out Chinooks - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Dock Spiders Crawl over Mallards in Game One - Madison Mallards
- Bucks Collapse Late in 11-6 Loss to Eau Claire - Waterloo Bucks
- Green Bay Falls in Final Road Game - Green Bay Booyah
- MoonDogs Fall to Honkers and out of Playoff Contention Saturday Night - Mankato MoonDogs
- Bombers Comeback to Beat Kingfish - Kenosha Kingfish
- Woodchucks Defeat Green Bay and Win Final Home Game of the Season - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- KZoo Offense Cold in Loss to Traverse City - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Delano Tosses Three-Hitter, Rox Beat Border Cats in Game One of Doubleheader - St. Cloud Rox
- Rafters Open Pivotal Series in Lakeshore - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Express Players Honored - Eau Claire Express
- Four Rox Players Named Northwoods League Postseason All-Stars - St. Cloud Rox
- Ferguson & Rubalcaba Named to Postseason NWL All-Star Team - Waterloo Bucks
- Two Honkers Earn Postseason All-Star Status - Rochester Honkers
- Northwoods League Announces 2019 Postseason All-Star Team - Northwoods
- Mallards Host Dock Spiders for Last Regular Season Home Game - Madison Mallards
- Former Growler John Schreiber Debuts in the Majors - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Former Kalamazoo Growler John Schreiber Debuts with the Tigers - Northwoods
- Loggers Stay in Playoff Hunt with 8-1 Win over Thunder Bay - La Crosse Loggers
- MoonDogs Fall in Back and Forth 12-Inning Marathon with Stingers Friday Night - Mankato MoonDogs
- Honkers Complete Sweep of Rox - Rochester Honkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Mankato MoonDogs Stories
- MoonDogs Fall to Honkers and out of Playoff Contention Saturday Night
- MoonDogs Fall in Back and Forth 12-Inning Marathon with Stingers Friday Night
- Fourth-Year Vet Deals, MoonDogs Win Sixth Straight against Willmar on Thursday
- Campbell and MoonDogs Complete Sweep of Rox Wednesday
- Passino Throws Complete Game, MoonDogs Cruise Past Rox Monday