Loggers Stay in Playoff Hunt with 8-1 Win over Thunder Bay

LA CROSSE, Wis. - Entering the final weekend of the regular season, the La Crosse Loggers remained in the hunt for the Great Plains East Division second half title with an 8-1 win over the Thunder Bay Border Cats before 3,067 fans on Friday night at Copeland Park.

For the second consecutive night, the Loggers (36-34, 19-15) scored five runs over the opening two innings, with Kyson Donahue (Arizona) collecting a hit and an run in each inning. Donahue finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored. Tony Bullard (Arizona), Cody Jefferis (San Diego) and Liam Bendo (Saint Joseph's) each collected two hits on the day for La Crosse.

Steve Bowley (Shepherd) improved his record to 4-0 by scattering six hits and allowing just one run over 6.2 innings pitched, lowering his season ERA to 2.38. Owen Martin (Illinois Central) pitched 2.1 scoreless innings in relief for his third consecutive scoreless appearance.

Ryan Holgate (Arizona) hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning, his league-leading 13th home run of the season. His 52 RBI rank third in the Northwoods League and tie for fourth in Loggers single-season history, trailing David Schultz (53 RBI in 2003), Michael Katz (55 in 2013) and Harrison Freed (61 in 2018).

The Loggers trail the Eau Claire Express (38-30, 19-13) by two games in the loss column with two games to play.

