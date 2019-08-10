Former Kalamazoo Growler John Schreiber Debuts with the Tigers

Rochester, Minn. - Former Kalamazoo Growler John Schreiber, made his Major League debut for the Detroit Tigers on Friday, August 9, 2019. Schreiber is the 226th former Northwoods League player and the first Kalamazoo Growler to reach the Major League level.

Schreiber, who played collegiately at the University of Northwestern Ohio, pitched for the Kalamazoo Growlers in 2014. He was drafted by the Tigers in the 15th round of the 2016 MLB draft.

Schreiber appeared in 11 games for the Growlers in 2014. He was 0-2 with a 4.62 ERA out of the bullpen. He struck out 11 batters in 11.2 innings and walked six.

Schreiber began his minor league career in 2016 with the Connecticut Tigers of the Short-Season A New York-Penn League. He appeared in 18 games and was 2-3 with a 2.76 ERA. He struck out 24 batters in 29.1 innings pitched while walking nine.

In 2017 Schreiber was promoted and spent the season with the West Michigan Whitecaps of the Lo-A Midwest League. Over 27 games he was 5-1 with a miniscule 0.54 ERA. He struck out 70 batters in 50.1 innings and walked only eight. He also saved 11 games.

Schreiber received another promotion for the 2018 season to the Erie SeaWolves of the AA Eastern League. In 49 games he was 3-7 with a 2.48 ERA and saved 18 games. He struck out 59 batters in 58 innings and walked 19.

Prior to being called up by the Tigers, Schreiber had appeared in five games with Erie before a promotion to the Toledo Mud Hens of the International League. Between the two clubs he was 5-4 with a 2.80 ERA in 44 appearances. He had a career high 71 strikeouts in 54.2 innings pitched and had saved three games.

In his Major League debut against the Kansas City Royals, Schreiber entered the game in relief in the ninth inning. In .2 innings he allowed one run on three hits.

