Green Bay Falls in Final Road Game

Wausau, WI - The Green Bay Booyah committed four errors defensively on Saturday night as they fell 6-3 against the Woodchucks.

The Booyah struck first in the second inning after Logan Matson led off the frame with a bunt single. After reaching second on an error, Sean Meyer doubled into left field to score Matson from second to give the Booyah a 1-0 advantage. Green Bay held on to the 1-0 advantage only until the bottom of the second when the Woodchucks tied the game at one.

Green Bay came back to tie the game in the seventh when Jacob Buchberger sent an 0-1 pitch over the left field wall to bring home Blaise Maris. The home run, which was Buchberger's fifth of the season, would end up being the last run produced by Green Bay on the road this season.

On the mound, Garrett Martin went five innings, giving up seven hits and three earned runs on Saturday night. Out of the bullpen, Bobby Dorta was handed the loss after going two innings, allowing one run which ended up being unearned. Jacob Paulishak went one inning and gave up two unearned runs in his twelfth outing of the year.

Green Bay heads home for the final game of the season tomorrow as they take on the Woodchucks. First pitch for game 72 of the year is set for 4:05 p.m., and Chris Jefferson makes his final start in a Booyah uniform.

