Quiala stifles Chihuahuas for Motherâ??s Day victory
May 12, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release
West Sacramento, CA. - The Sacramento River Cats (18-19) pitching staff shut down a potent El Paso (25-12) offense and River Cats hitters hit four home runs to take game two of their four-game series 6-1.
Right-hander Yoanys Quiala turned in his best outing since joining the River Cats, holding the Chihuahuas to just one run on four hits while striking out six across 5.2 innings. The bullpen closed out the win, with Williams Jerez, Dillon McNamara, and Jandel Gustave combining to toss 3.1 shutout innings, striking out five and allowing just two baserunners.
Sacramento relied on the long ball once again on Sunday to "manufacture" runs; five of Sacramento's six runs came as the result of a home run. Austin Slater launched his sixth in the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie, and then Anthony Garcia hit a 439-foot blast to center field the give the River Cats the lead. Catcher Ronnie Freeman would later hit his second of the year, and Garcia his second of the game and fourth overall.
Lefty Andrew Suarez (2-2, 5.82) will take the ball for the River Cats on tomorrow night while El Paso will send with right-hander Cal Quantril (3-1, 4.68) to the mound. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, or on Money 105.5 FM.
Additional Notes
- The River Cats have now homered in eight straight games, their longest streak of the season. The longest streak in franchise history is 15 in a row, which was set back in 2004.
- Sunday was just the third time that the Chihuahuas have been held to one run or fewer this season. They lead the Pacific Coast League in runs scored, averaging 7.2 runs per game.
***
The Sacramento River Cats are the Triple-A affiliate of the three-time World Champion San Francisco Giants. The team plays at Raley Field in West Sacramento, consistently voted one of the top ballparks in America. Season Tickets, Mini-Plans, and Flex Plans can be purchased for the River Cats' 20th season by calling the River Cats Ticket Hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487). The only place to guarantee official River Cats tickets is at www.rivercats.com. For information on other events at Raley Field, visit www.raleyfield.com.
