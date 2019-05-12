Mother's Day Spoiled by Salt Lake Homers
May 12, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
Reno, NV. - The Salt Lake Bees brought their power stroke to Greater Nevad Field this Sunday. Four home runs and four doubles powered the Bees past the Reno Aces by a score of 9-3. Former Aces outfielder Cesar Puello provided the biggest shot of the day, a grand slam in the top of the fifth inning off Reno right-hander Ben Taylor. Dustin Garneau, Taylor Ward and Luis Rengifo had the other home runs for the Bees.
Salt Lake has now picked up wins in the first two contests of the four-game set and will look to win the series tomorrow against Reno starter Taylor Clarke. The loss drops the Aces to a record of 14-23 this season and 4-8 in the month of May.
Shortstop Ildemaro Vargas was a bright spot in the Aces lineup as he went 3-for-4 on the day with two doubles and two RBIs. He picked up his 1,000 career MiLB hit in the game on a third-inning single to right field. Vargas is now 6-for-7 with four extra-base hits in his two games with the Aces this season.
Top Performers - Reno
Tim Locastro (1-for-5, leadoff HR)
Ildemaro Vargas (3-for-4, 2 2B)
Kevin Ginkel (2.0 IP, 6 K, 2 R)
Top Performers - Salt Lake
Jarrett Parker (2-for-4, R, 2B)
Dustin Garneau (1-for-4, HR)
Cesar Puello (1-for-4, Grand Slam)
Tomorrow's Matchup
DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV
Monday May 13 Salt Lake Bees RHP Taylor Clarke vs. RHP Nick Tropeano 6:35 p.m. KPLY 630 AM
Notes & Information
Let's Get it Started: Outfielder Tim Locastro doesn't like to waste time. On the first pitch of the day, Locastro launched a solo homer off Salt Lake southpaw Dillon Peters. The leadoff blast was Locastro's second of the season and sixth overall. Locastro joins Adam Eaton, Garrett Weber, and Ildemaro Vargas as the only Aces with three leadoff home runs.
Mr. 1,000: With a single in the bottom of the third inning this afternoon, Ildemaro Vargas recorded his 1,000th Minor League hit. No other active Aces player has reached the 1,000 mark in their Minor League Career. Abraham Almonte (904) and Travis Snider (838) and the only others remotely close, but have a lot of work to do in order to catch Vargas. In addition to his 1,000th hit today, Vargas needs five to break the Reno franchise record (399).
