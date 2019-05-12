Bees Hold on to Knock off Reno

May 12, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release





The Salt Lake Bees built a seven run lead and then has to hang on for an 8-7 win over the Reno Aces on Saturday night.

Jared Walsh put the Bees in front with a solo homer in the first inning. Salt Lake would score four runs in the fourth on an RBI triple by Jose Rojas, a two run single by Jose Briceno and a run scoring single by Brennon Lund. Reno got one run back in the bottom of the fourth, but Jarrett Parker ripped a three run blast in the fifth to give the Bees an 8-1 lead. The Aces would score three in the sixth and three more in the eighth to pull to within one. In the ninth, Salt Lake pitcher Sam Freeman issued a walk and gave up a single to put the tying and winning runs at first and second with no outs, but he closed out the game with a double play and a strikeout to earn his first save of the season.

Bees starter Jose Suarez (1-0) picked up the win, as he went five innings and allowed just one run on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Walsh led the Bees with three hits and one run batted in, while Rojas added two hits and one RBI. The victory gives Salt Lake back to back wins for just the second time this season.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.