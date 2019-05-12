O'Neill Homers Again in 7-2 Redbirds Win

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - For the second-straight day the Memphis Redbirds (20-17) had seven runs on 12 hits leading to a victory over the Nashville Sounds (Rangers), this time 7-2 Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Tyler O'Neill went deep for the fifth time in nine games with the Redbirds this season, and all five of his home runs have come against the Sounds (12-24). Rangel Ravelo was 3-for-4 with two RBI, extending his hitting streak to five games. He is hitting .500 (10-20) during the stretch. Ramon Urias extended his hitting streak to eight games by going 1-for-3 with a run.

Anthony Shew started and worked 2.1 innings for Memphis before having to leave after taking a comebacker off the arm. He was followed by Ryan Helsley, Tommy Layne, Carlos Martinez, and Chasen Shreve, who combined to work the final 6.2 innings in scoreless fashion.

Martinez, making his third injury rehab appearance with Memphis, tossed 1.2 innings and struck out three. He walked two and hit a batter. The right-hander has only allowed one hit in 3.2 innings with the Redbirds, striking out six and walking four.

Memphis pitching struck out 11 Sounds, with Helsley picking up his first win of the season.

In addition to O'Neill's home run and Ravelo and Urias extending their hitting streaks, Drew Robinson and Lane Thomas both had two hits. Robinson has driven in a run in four-straight games. Adolis Garcia scored twice and had an RBI.

The Redbirds struck out only once at the plate.

Memphis and Nashville continue their four-game set tomorrow morning at 11:05. The Redbirds and Sounds do battle through Tuesday, before the Redbirds hit the road for nine games in 10 days at San Antonio and Nashville.

Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park

Monday, May 13 at 11:05 a.m.: special Education Day game with a D.A.R.E. and safety theme

Tuesday, May 14 at 11:05 a.m.: special Education Day game featuring a health and wellness theme with presentations by Southern College of Optometry

Saturday, May 25 at 6:35 p.m.: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game; stainless steel powder-coated "YADI" tumbler specialty ticket available at www.memphisredbirds.com/cardinals

Sunday, May 26 at 6:35 p.m.: special Memorial Day edition of postgame fireworks presented by Tennessee Lottery; Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering); pregame player autographs presented by Allegiant Air

Monday, May 27 at 1:05 p.m. (doubleheader): Memorial Day doubleheader (one ticket is good for both games)

Wednesday, May 29 at 6:35: Woof Wednesday presented by Invisible Fence Brand of Memphis with dogs able to come to the stadium along with their parents

Thursday, May 30 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products featuring the Redbirds suiting up as the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs

Friday, May 31 at 7:05: All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket option featuring a two-hour all-you-can-eat beef sliders buffet available at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat

Saturday, June 1 at 6:35 p.m.: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game

Sunday, June 2 at 2:05 p.m.: Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering); pregame player autographs presented by Allegiant Air; kids run the bases after the game

