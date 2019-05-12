Yastrzemski's big night not enough to slow El Paso

May 12, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release





West Sacramento, CA. - The Sacramento River Cats (17-19) racked up 13 hits on Saturday, but lacked the big hit they needed to beat the red-hot El Paso Chihuahuas (25-11). Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski collected four hits on the night with his tenth home run, but the series opener went to El Paso by a score of 7-4.

Yastrzemski picked up just the second four-hit game for the River Cats this season (Mac Williamson - April 25 at Tacoma). The 28-year old outfielder has been on a tear in the month of May, slashing .425/.521/.975 with seven homers and eight RBI. Abiatal Avelino had a great night at the plate as well, contributing two hits and two RBI while extend his hitting streak to nine games. He is hitting .315 (12-for-38) during his current run.

The bullpen kept the River Cats in the game with five scoreless innings of relief. Sam Selman, Steven Okert, and Sam Coonrod combined to strike out eight batters while allowing zero hits and walking just one. The Sacramento bullpen is second in the Pacific Coast League with a 4.17 ERA.

Righty Yoanys Quiala (0-2, 6.28) will get the start for a Mother's Day matinee while El Paso will counter with lefty Dietrich Enns (4-1, 4.54). First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, or on Money 105.5 FM.

Additional Note

- With his fourth inning single, Brock Stassi extended his on-base streak with the River Cats to 23 games dating back to last season during his late season stint in Sacramento.

***

The Sacramento River Cats are the Triple-A affiliate of the three-time World Champion San Francisco Giants. The team plays at Raley Field in West Sacramento, consistently voted one of the top ballparks in America. Season Tickets, Mini-Plans, and Flex Plans can be purchased for the River Cats' 20th season by calling the River Cats Ticket Hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487). The only place to guarantee official River Cats tickets is at www.rivercats.com. For information on other events at Raley Field, visit www.raleyfield.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.