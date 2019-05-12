Chihuahuas Stay Hot on the Road

The El Paso Chihuahuas started their nine-game road trip with a 7-4 win over the Sacramento River Cats Saturday night at Raley Field. The Chihuahuas now have a 13-3 road record.

Luis Urias went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double and four RBIs. Urias has six hits, including three home runs, over his last two games. Esteban Quiroz also went deep for El Paso and has four homers in his last five games. The Chihuahuas have a league-leading 89 home runs this season in 37 games.

The Chihuahuas scored three first inning runs Saturday and have outscored opponents 42-16 in first innings this season.

Team Records: El Paso (25-11), Sacramento (17-19)

Next Game: Sunday, 2:05 pm at Raley Field. El Paso LHP Dietrich Enns (4-1, 4.54) vs. Sacramento RHP Yoanys Quiala (0-2, 6.28). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

