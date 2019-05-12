Isotopes Blanked by Grizzlies 3-0

May 12, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





Grizzlies 3 (19-18), Isotopes 0 (20-18) - Chukchansi Park, Fresno, Calif.

AT THE DISH: The Isotopes were limited to four hits and one walk in the contest ... Brian Mundell recorded two of the hits while Elliot Soto and Dom Nunez both collected doubles ... Albuquerque batters struck out 16 times, two shy of the team record for a nine-inning game.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Albuquerque starter Chi Chi Gonzalez held Fresno to three runs (two earned) and three hits in 5.0 innings. The loss was Gonzalez's third of the year ... Evan Grills threw 3.0 scoreless innings of relief while striking out two batters.

TOPES TIDBITS: Albuquerque has been shut out three times in 2019 ... The Isotopes have allowed three runs or less in three consecutive games ... Grizzlies starting pitcher Kyle McGowin struck out 11 batters in 5.2 innings. McGowin was ejected from the game in the bottom of the sixth after the umpires inspected his glove.

ON DECK: Albuquerque Isotopes at Fresno Grizzlies, 7:35 p.m. MT - Chukchansi Park

PROBABLES: Isotopes: RHP Peter Lambert (2-2, 5.55), Grizzles: RHP Scott Copeland (2-1, 5.45)

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.