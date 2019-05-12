Hoffman in Control Again as Isotopes Defeat Grizzlies 5-3

Isotopes 5 (20-17), Grizzlies 3 (18-18) - Chukchansi Park, Fresno, Calif.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Starting pitcher Jeff Hoffman earned his third straight victory, limiting the Grizzlies to two runs and four hits in 5.2 innings. The right-hander compiled 10 strikeouts and two walks. Hoffman became the first Isotope to strike out at least 10 batters in back-to-back games since James McDonald accomplished the feat on June 8 and June 14, 2009 ... Lefties Chris Rusin and Jake McGee both made rehab appearances on Saturday. Rusin tossed 1.1 scoreless frames while McGee allowed one run and two hits in 1.0 inning ... James Pazos picked up his first save of the season.

AT THE DISH: The Isotopes tallied 13 hits led by Josh Fuentes with three ... Roberto Ramos hit his seventh home run of the season in the third inning, a three-run shot to put Albuquerque ahead 3-1 ... The Isotopes other two runs came in the eighth on Sam Hilliard's triple and Elliot Soto's pinch-hit single.

TOPES TIDBITS: Hoffman is seven strikeouts from tying the Isotopes all-time record of 320 established by John Ely ... Saturday's game was the first time Albuquerque has played a Nationals affiliate since 2006, when New Orleans was Washington's Triple-A club. Fresno is in its first season affiliated with the Nationals.

ON DECK: Albuquerque Isotopes at Fresno Grizzlies, 2:05 p.m. MT - Chukchansi Park

PROBABLES: Isotopes: RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-2, 8.40), Grizzles: RHP Kyle McGowin (3-2, 5.00)

