Isotopes inch past Grizzlies 5-3 despite Gushue going 3-for-3

May 12, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





Fresno, California (Saturday, May 11) - The Fresno Grizzlies (18-18) dropped their second straight game, losing to the Albuquerque Isotopes (20-17) 5-3 from Chukchansi Park. Taylor Gushue led the Grizzlies offense, reaching base four times while homering in the second inning. He has recorded a hit in 13 of his last 14 contests. Jacob Wilson also stayed hot, notching a pair of singles and one RBI. He has a current team-high nine game hit streak.

Albuquerque's Roberto Ramos powered a three-run clout in the third inning, his seventh of the year. His big fly turned into the game-winner after the Isotopes tallied two insurance runs in the eighth. Sam Hilliard's RBI triple and Elliot Soto's pinch-hit single pushed the lead too far for Fresno to come back from.

Jeff Hoffman (3-2) earned the victory after five-plus frames of two-run ball. He tied a season-high with 10 strikeouts. James Pazos received the save after punching out a pair in the ninth. Austin Voth (3-3) suffered a hard-luck loss after allowing three runs over five innings. He fanned seven in the defeat. Both staffs combined to strike out 25 batters.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- C Taylor Gushue (3-3, HR, 2 RBI, R, HBP)

- 2B Jacob Wilson (2-4, RBI)

- RHP Tanner Rainey (1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K)

Top Performers: Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies)

- 1B Roberto Ramos (1-5, HR, 3 RBI, R)

- 3B Josh Fuentes (3-5, 2B, R)

- RF Sam Hilliard (2-4, 3B, RBI, R)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Sunday May 12 Albuquerque Isotopes (Home) RHP Kyle McGowin (Fresno) vs. RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (Albuquerque) 1:05 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / KAIL-13

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: Jacob Wilson owns the Grizzlies' current team-high hit streak at nine games. In that span, he is 17-for-37 with eight extra-base hits, 11 RBI, seven runs and seven walks. He leads the team with 12 homers.

The first "Fresno Famous" race took place after the third inning on Saturday night, featuring large-headed characters in the spirit of the Washington Nationals Racing Presidents. Heidi Watney, host of "Quick Pitch" on MLB Network and a KMPH Fox 26 alum was victorious in the first running, outlasting fellow Fresnans William Saroyan and "Brook and/or Robin" Lopez, a twin-brother composite of the two former Stanford and current NBA centers.

