Q2 Stadium to Host Match Between Liga MX Sides Tigres UANL and Pumas UNAM

February 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Austin, TEXAS - Q2 Stadium and Soccer iD today announced that Q2 Stadium will host a match between Liga MX teams Tigres UANL and Pumas UNAM on Saturday, March 22. The match, which is the second edition of the Soccer iD Cup, will kick off at 7 p.m. CT.

Tigres and Pumas have each played at Q2 Stadium on multiple occasions in the past, most recently during Leagues Cup 2024 last summer. Tigres earned a 1-0 victory over Pachuca in the tournament's Round of 32 while Pumas fell 3-2 to Austin FC and defeated CF Monterrey in penalties after a 1-1 draw.

"We're happy to welcome Tigres and Pumas back to Q2 Stadium in 2025," said Austin FC President Andy Loughnane. "Both have seen great support from their fans in Texas on their previous visits here, and combined with Austin FC's match against San Diego FC on March 23, it will be a full weekend of soccer in Austin."

Tigres and Pumas are two of the most historically successful teams in Mexico. Tigres, who are based in the Monterrey metropolitan area, are eight-time Liga MX champions, three-time Copa MX winners, and the 2020 Concacaf Champions League winners. The club also finished as runners-up to German powerhouse Bayern Munich at the 2020 FIFA Club World Cup.

Pumas, based in Mexico City, has won seven (7) Liga MX titles, one (1) Copa MX, and three (3) Concacaf continental championships.

Tickets

Austin FC Season Ticket Members and Waitlist Members have access to a ticket pre-sale beginning Friday, February 7, at 10 a.m. CT. Tickets go on sale to the public via q2stadium.com at 1 p.m. CT on Friday, February 7.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.